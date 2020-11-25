Nominations welcome for 2020 Person of the Year

Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves. Shown here are Grand Knight Rich Mich, Jefferson School Principal Kathy Walsh and Trustee John Herbrechtsmeier.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy received $500 for the K of C Coats for Kids program. From left to right are Sister Sylvia Leonardi, campus minister, and Sir Knight Lou Cepon.
The Knights of Columbus, Council 973, Coats for Kids Program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. All Saints Catholic Elementary School received $500 for the K of C Coats for Kids program. From left to right are: Sir Knight Len Hartnell; Sue Backus, dean of students; Sir Knight Lou Cepon; Kelly Neu, principal; and Sue Wendorf, director of enrollment.
Sophia Miranda, daughter of Knights of Columbus Council 973 member Oscar Miranda, was busy Nov. 5 shopping and delivering food to Kenosha families in need. Here Sophia leaves the northside Pick ‘n Save with a cart full of goods to be delivered. The effort was part of the council’s Helping Hands Program, which provides assistance to families in the community.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.
Shown here at Wilson School are Grand Knight Rich Mich, Wilson School counselor Amy Ruehle and Knights of Columbus Trustee John Herbrechtsmeier.
Shown here at Frank Elementary School are Grand Knight Rich Mich, Frank Social Worker Felicia Dalton and Knights of Columbus Trustee John Herbrechtsmeier.
