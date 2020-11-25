Nominations welcome for 2020 Person of the Year

As 2020 draws to a close, it’s time once again to honor the Kenosha News’ Person of the Year.

This will be the 65th year for the award, which began as the Woman of the Year but became Person of the Year starting in 1980.

Nominations should come entirely from the community. We will recruit community members to serve as judges. .

There are only these three rules about Person of the Year:

The winner must be nominated. The judges can’t select anyone who hasn’t been nominated.

The winner must be a resident of Kenosha County.

The winner can’t have won the award before.

A full list of winners and a nomination form can be found on Page 2 today.

A nomination also can be made online www.kenoshanews.com/person.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 13.

