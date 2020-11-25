 Skip to main content
Nominations welcome for 2020 Person of the Year
As 2020 draws to a close, it’s time once again to honor the Kenosha News’ Person of the Year.

This will be the 65th year for the award, which began as the Woman of the Year but became Person of the Year starting in 1980.

Nominations should come entirely from the community. We will recruit community members to serve as judges. .

There are only these three rules about Person of the Year:

The winner must be nominated. The judges can’t select anyone who hasn’t been nominated.

The winner must be a resident of Kenosha County.

The winner can’t have won the award before.

A full list of winners and a nomination form can be found on Page 2 today.

A nomination also can be made online www.kenoshanews.com/person.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 13.

IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need

Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.

The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.

Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.

