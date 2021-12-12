Nominations welcome for 2021 Person of the Year

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s time once again to honor the Kenosha News’ Person of the Year.

This will be the 66th year for the award, which began as the Woman of the Year but became Person of the Year starting in 1980.

There are only these three rules about Person of the Year:

The winner must be nominated. The winner can’t be anyone who hasn’t been nominated.

The winner must be a resident of Kenosha County.

The winner can’t have won the award before.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 24.

Nominations can be submitted at the Kenosha News office, 6535 Green Bay Road, or via email at newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

