Nominations welcome for Kenosha News' 2022 Person of the Year

As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time once again to honor the Kenosha News’ Person of the Year.
This will be the 67th year for the award, which began as the Woman of the Year but became Person of the Year starting in 1980.
There are only these three rules about Person of the Year:
The winner must be nominated. The winner can’t be anyone who hasn’t been nominated.
The winner must be a resident of Kenosha County.
The winner can’t have won the award before.
Nominations must be received by Dec. 23. Please include why you feel the individual should be profiled and your contact information (not for publication) if questions.
Nominations can be submitted to the Kenosha News office, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142, or via email at newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
12 photos from Apple Holler's new Christmas show, and other holiday smiles in Yorkville
Time to head home
Elf practice
First train arrives
Welcome to the North Pole!
Waving to the audience
A crowd of kids and adults watching the show
Santa and his elves
Clap along with daddy
Smiles for Santa
Groupshot
Taking it all in
A gift for St. Nick
