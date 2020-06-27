Non Profits Boys and Girls Club

Question: How did the pandemic/lockdown impact this funding stream?

All fundraising events have been postponed or canceled. Corporate donations have slowed. We’ve also lost significant revenue from sports programs and rentals being canceled. We saw an increase of in-kind donations (food) from local restaurants and companies when operating the meal pick up service. Individuals who are able to give have been generous during this time.

Question: How has it affected the way Boys and Girls Club services have been delivered?

All after school programs and sports halted immediately. We switched gears to serving grab and go meals. BGC staff communicated with members and families remotely. Our art teacher even made at home art kids for families to pick up.

Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering these services?

There is hardly a comparison. Our after-school and summer enrichment programming is so focused on hands-on learning and exercise, and we aren’t able to execute that programming remotely, especially due to the differing levels of technology families may have at home.

Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for Boys and Girls Club offerings? If so, how?