Non profits Children's and family services continue

Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for KHDS’services?

If anything, we have seen an increase in people calling our crisis line due to loneliness, anxiety and depression as they are feeling isolated at this time. KHDS Crisis Intervention will continue to support the community through the pandemic.

Question: What are some of KHDS’ plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?

Due to our quick action and determination KHDS is in a good place financially. We are, in the midst of all of this, gearing up to move to a new location in July. We’re excited about the move and know our new building will allow us to provide our services in a centralized place making it easier for those who come to us.

Question: Does KHDS see demand for its services increasing in the near future?

We do anticipate some increase in the demand for mental health and substance abuse recovery services.

We know that the pandemic has brought many specific mental health issues that will need to be addressed and we hope to provide options for pandemic related therapy soon.