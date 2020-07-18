Non profits Children's and family services continue

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
Agency: Kenosha Human Development Services, 5407 Eighth Ave. Contact: the Resource Center, 262-764-8555
The mission:
Kenosha Human Development Services offers assistance in the areas of mental health, AODA and intravenous drug use, children with physical and/or cognitive disabilities, homelessness, juvenile and adult crisis prevention/intervention, short-term mental health residential stabilization and long-term case management.
Question: How is your Kenosha Human Development Services typically funded?
KHDS is primarily funded through contracts with Kenosha County Human Services, the Division of Children and Family Services and state and federal grant dollars. We also have received other foundation grant money for our programs.
Question: How did the pandemic/lockdown impact this funding stream?
Our primary funding sources continued funding our programs which allowed us to continue to provide services. We were able to find additional grant funds to enhance some of our homeless program services, in particular, those that allowed us to provide housing to those experiencing homelessness at this time.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of your organization?
As we have had to rethink the way KHDS services are delivered, our use of volunteers has been postponed at this time.
Question: How has it affected the way your services were delivered?
KHDS was surprisingly ready to meet the changing service delivery needs. We were able to continue our services while enabling our employees in almost all of our programs to work remotely, utilizing technology to stay connected to each other and their consumers.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering these services?
Of course, in person is always the preferred method of delivery but KHDS has been very successful at maintaining good consumer/worker relationships given the use of video calls and frequent phone calls. Our crisis services continued to work 24/7 taking calls from the community, law enforcement and local hospitals and responding accordingly. Our case management programs conducted assessments via video calls. Overall, our programs continued to run smoothly.
Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for KHDS’services?
If anything, we have seen an increase in people calling our crisis line due to loneliness, anxiety and depression as they are feeling isolated at this time. KHDS Crisis Intervention will continue to support the community through the pandemic.
Question: What are some of KHDS’ plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
Due to our quick action and determination KHDS is in a good place financially. We are, in the midst of all of this, gearing up to move to a new location in July. We’re excited about the move and know our new building will allow us to provide our services in a centralized place making it easier for those who come to us.
Question: Does KHDS see demand for its services increasing in the near future?
We do anticipate some increase in the demand for mental health and substance abuse recovery services.
We know that the pandemic has brought many specific mental health issues that will need to be addressed and we hope to provide options for pandemic related therapy soon.
