Non profits: Grace Welcome Center provides a warm welcome

The Welcome Center is staffed almost entirely by volunteers. Hundreds of hours are needed each week to staff our breakfast program, shower program, emergency clothing & hygiene program, and food pantry. For example, volunteers put in on average 140-200 hours picking up food donations, unloading shipments, sorting and storing items, making up food boxes, and carrying all the things outside so we can serve on average 140 families each week during 2 hours of distribution.

We lost a large number of our regular volunteers when the pandemic began as many of them were at high risk because of age or existing health conditions. We were very fortunate to have others step up and take their place. Some are frin the youth group from St. Mary Lutheran Church, Many are teachers from the various schools, and individuals who find themselves home because of the pandemic.

Question: How has the pandemic affected the way services are delivered?

The pandemic has completely changed how we deliver our services to the Uptown community. Before the pandemic, our center was open to our guests for three hours each Thursday and Friday morning. We had, on average, 75-125 guests each morning. Guests were allowed to socialize with each other and our many volunteers. Many also took showers before or after breakfast.