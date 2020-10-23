Non profits: Grace Welcome Center provides a warm welcome

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crisis that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
GRACE WELCOME CENTER, 2006 60th St, Kenosha; phone 262-654-9143; Information provided by Denise Russell, Welcome Center director
The mission: Food assistance, meals, showers, haircuts and emergency clothing for the homeless, near homeless, and low-income individuals and families living in or near Uptown Kenosha.
Question: How is the Welcome Center typically funded?
Grace Welcome Center is funded to a large extent by individual donations and institutional grants. Many of the grants that we applied for each year are not operating during the pandemic. We have had several annual events for fundraising that we have had to defer. We recently updated our website, which makes it easy to donate online @ GraceWelcomeCenter.org
Before the pandemic, did volunteers manage things at the Welcome Center on a day-to-day basis?
The Welcome Center is staffed almost entirely by volunteers. Hundreds of hours are needed each week to staff our breakfast program, shower program, emergency clothing & hygiene program, and food pantry. For example, volunteers put in on average 140-200 hours picking up food donations, unloading shipments, sorting and storing items, making up food boxes, and carrying all the things outside so we can serve on average 140 families each week during 2 hours of distribution.
We lost a large number of our regular volunteers when the pandemic began as many of them were at high risk because of age or existing health conditions. We were very fortunate to have others step up and take their place. Some are frin the youth group from St. Mary Lutheran Church, Many are teachers from the various schools, and individuals who find themselves home because of the pandemic.
Question: How has the pandemic affected the way services are delivered?
The pandemic has completely changed how we deliver our services to the Uptown community. Before the pandemic, our center was open to our guests for three hours each Thursday and Friday morning. We had, on average, 75-125 guests each morning. Guests were allowed to socialize with each other and our many volunteers. Many also took showers before or after breakfast.
We now offer our hot homemade breakfast in to-go containers to our guests outside from 8:30 to-9:15 a.m. We continue to help individuals in need of emergency food and clothing items during these times. Our food pantry quickly surged from 40 families to 140 families during the pandemic. Over one-half of our guests walk up from the surrounding neighborhood. The rest come in cars. We deliver all of it outdoors, which is more labor-intensive for us. We all wish that we could open our doors and welcome them back into the building. The personal relationships we’ve established with our guests are still there, but we have less time interacting with them.
Question: How has the pandemic affected funding for Grace Welcome Center?
We continue to tell our story on our Facebook page and our website. We hope that more members of our community use our donate page.
Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for the Welcome Center’s services?
We get new guests each week that need help with food and clothing. Jobs continue to be eliminated in our community, and the rents keep rising. Many factors add to the demand for assistance needed in the Uptown community.
Question: What are some of the agency’s plans for moving forward?
We are currently looking into purchasing a cargo van to more easily transport food that has been donated to us. We hope to get a walk-in refrigerator and additional freezers to store the food each week necessary to serve the larger number of guests each week.
