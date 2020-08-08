Non profits Hawthorn Hollow

Editor’s note: These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
HAWTHORN HOLLOW NATURE SANCTUARY, 880 Green Bay Rd. Contact: 262-552-8196
Information provided by Hawthorn Hollow staff.
The Mission
Hawthorn Hollow is a privately owned nature sanctuary established to cultivate appreciation, understanding and stewardship of our natural and local heritage through environmental education and sanctuary preservation.
Question: How is Hawthorn Hollow typically funded?
The Hyslop Foundation, Inc. owns and operates Hawthorn Hollow. We are funded through the generosity of donors, fundraising drives and events including the Annual Fund Drive, the Annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair, concerts, Fall Harvest Hootenanny, and through grant awards.
Question: How has the pandemic/lockdown affected this funding stream?
The pandemic and lockdown greatly impacted our funding streams. Field trip programs, special events, and educational programming for our community had to be cancelled for months which has led to a large loss of revenue. In order to recoup some of our loss in funding, we are working hard to plan events that follow best practice guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base at Hawthorn Hollow?
Yes, many volunteers are needed to support the mission of Hawthorn Hollow. The Friends of Hawthorn Hollow (a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Hawthorn Hollow), students from UW-Parkside, Carthage College and local high schools all volunteer to support the education programs, special events and land management practices at the sanctuary. The cancellation of school and on-campus classes caused our college student volunteer numbers to decline. Some of the projects that students worked on were completed remotely. Long standing volunteers stayed in touch while we were closed and assisted with projects by following the best practice guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Since reopening, our volunteers are returning to assist with garden and restoration projects and special events. Some volunteers are taking extra precautions if they are part of a vulnerable population. These volunteers assist remotely or volunteer during non-peak times.
Question: How has it affected operations at Hawthorn Hollow?
We are adding virtual programming to our program offerings. We are learning to create virtual field trips and class discussions online. The safety of our visitors is very important to us. We also know that our community is yearning for something new and unique to do while we get through these uncertain times. With best practices in mind, we have made adjustments to our programs and events that include lower capacity for programs, social distancing, frequent cleanings of common areas and providing hand sanitizer.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact?
Contact with nature is best in-person where one can experience the sights, sounds, smells and textures of nature. These sensory rich experiences cannot be replicated virtually. Program delivery in person is fluent and spontaneous. Virtual experiences are much less so.
Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown increased interest in the nature sanctuary?
Yes, our visitors and supporters look to Hawthorn Hollow as a place to visit to connect with nature. Since reopening, visitors have expressed a desire to see our concert and programming return.
Question: What are some of Hawthorn Hollow’s plans for recouping lost funds?
Hawthorn Hollow has added concerts and family programs to our summer schedule. We have also initiated a special fund drive to recover from the funding losses we experienced due to the closings caused by COVID-19. Looking ahead to fall, we are adapting our field trip programming to include best practices to keep visitors safe on site. We are also preparing blended models for field trips as well as virtual field trips. We want to be as flexible as possible to meet the needs of local schools.
Question: Do you see demand for Hawthorn Hollow’s offerings increasing in the near future?
Yes, as people become more aware of the benefits of nature and how nature contributes to improved health and well being, we expect to see a demand in our services. People want to be as healthy as possible. Research has shown that nature improves our immune system and strong immune systems help fight disease. Nature also contributes to the prevention of chronic disease by reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, increasing physical activity and improving mood.
Question: If so, how do you plan to step up to serve those needs?
We have expanded our Heritage Farmstead Garden to increase our capacity at our farmers market and added an adult learning program, Grown@Home. This program is for anyone interested in growing his or her own produce at home. As people become more aware of the importance of a healthy diet in fighting disease, demand for fresh produce, especially locally grown produce, will increase.
We plan to provide more experiences to spend time in nature at Hawthorn Hollow. Programs that we have added this summer include yoga and meditation classes. We are also expanding our programming to include experiences for young children and their families.
