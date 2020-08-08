Non profits Hawthorn Hollow

Question: How has it affected operations at Hawthorn Hollow?

We are adding virtual programming to our program offerings. We are learning to create virtual field trips and class discussions online. The safety of our visitors is very important to us. We also know that our community is yearning for something new and unique to do while we get through these uncertain times. With best practices in mind, we have made adjustments to our programs and events that include lower capacity for programs, social distancing, frequent cleanings of common areas and providing hand sanitizer.

Question: How does this compare to in-person contact?

Contact with nature is best in-person where one can experience the sights, sounds, smells and textures of nature. These sensory rich experiences cannot be replicated virtually. Program delivery in person is fluent and spontaneous. Virtual experiences are much less so.

Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown increased interest in the nature sanctuary?

Yes, our visitors and supporters look to Hawthorn Hollow as a place to visit to connect with nature. Since reopening, visitors have expressed a desire to see our concert and programming return.

Question: What are some of Hawthorn Hollow’s plans for recouping lost funds?