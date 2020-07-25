Non profits Hospice Alliance

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization.The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
HOSPICE ALLIANCE: Information provided by Rita Hagen, executive director
Agency: Hospice Alliance, 220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie. Phone: 262-652-4400
The mission:
Hospice Alliance is a community based organization that provides palliative and hospice care to the terminally ill and support for caregivers and families.
Question: How is Hospice Alliance typically funded?
We receive funding from Medicare and some private insurance, but we care for uninsured and underinsured and receive no funding for their hospice care. We hold an annual fundraiser, Evening of Wishes, the 1st weekend in March. In addition, we receive generous donations from the community, memorial donations, and grant dollars.
Question: How did the pandemic/lockdown impact this funding stream?
I think there are so many additional needs in our community that many of our prior funders have been trying to meet and their dollars are going to COVID-related programs. Same with grant funding.
We are tracking all additional expenses incurred during the pandemic such as the increased need, use and costs of PPE and cleaning products. To help offset these expense we have applied, received and are using Paycheck Protection Program funds.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of Hospice Alliance?
Our volunteers have not been used much since early March but I am positive that our volunteer base will be there for us when we begin to slowly open up. This being said, many of them have kept in touch with us and sent treats, notes, masks, and calls to check in and support us during this time. They are amazing!
Question: How has the pandemic affected the way Hospice Alliance services are delivered?
We have had to all learn to do things in a new way. Our staff is wearing full PPE for all visits, we are using telehealth visits, our office is empty except for about six of us and we have not been able to visit many patients in some facilities due to restrictions. We are trying to virtually support our facilities, their employees and our patients by sending puzzle books, note cards, treats.
Additionally, our music therapist has been creating virtual visits and we are providing virtual support groups.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact?
It is not the same, we as humans, for the most part, need some amount of physical contact and support. Loneliness, fear and isolation are very real and have become a huge consequence of COVID.
Our staff is trying to assist with this by reading to and with patients, spending some extra time with them, delivering cards/notes written by our volunteers, applying window clings and pictures to the windows in their rooms and arranging and assisting with Facetime/Skype and phone calls to family and friends.
Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for Hospice Alliance services?
Yes, and not in a good way. We are unable to admit some patients due to the restrictions in place at facilities.
Question: Does you see demand for services increasing in the future?
Yes, because the thought of people dying without hospice care is very troublesome to me. End of life is a difficult journey and we can help and support the patient and family through it.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve those needs?
As we have for the last nearly 40 years, by providing the best end-of-life care, following Federal, state and local requirements/regulations and supporting our community through outreach by volunteering in the community and providing education and bereavement support.
In coming weeks the Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies as possible. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
