Non profits Hospice Alliance

I think there are so many additional needs in our community that many of our prior funders have been trying to meet and their dollars are going to COVID-related programs. Same with grant funding.

We are tracking all additional expenses incurred during the pandemic such as the increased need, use and costs of PPE and cleaning products. To help offset these expense we have applied, received and are using Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of Hospice Alliance?

Our volunteers have not been used much since early March but I am positive that our volunteer base will be there for us when we begin to slowly open up. This being said, many of them have kept in touch with us and sent treats, notes, masks, and calls to check in and support us during this time. They are amazing!

Question: How has the pandemic affected the way Hospice Alliance services are delivered?