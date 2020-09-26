Non profits KAFASI

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crisis that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
KENOSHA AREA FAMILY AND AGING SERVICES, 7730 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, 262-658-3508
Information provided by Katie Oatsvall, executive director
The mission:KAFASI provides meals, affordable transportation, respite for caregivers, memory care programming, and solutions to loneliness for home bound people. Family Services programs support parents of all ages and the needs of families with children who are at risk of abuse or neglect. Essential skills are taught through casework, parenting classes and anger management programs.
Question: How is KAFASI typically funded?
KAFASI is funded through county contracts, client insurance/payments, annual fundraisers, and donations.
Question: How did the pandemic impact KAFASI’s income stream?
We have been thankful for the extra donations the community has sent our way. Our ability to serve over 10,000 residents annually is possible because of our volunteers. Yet they can’t help like they normally would and our seniors need for food delivery is greater than ever. Our meal distribution has increased 24%.
Question: Has the pandemic affected KAFASI’S volunteer base?
Absolutely. We have been making every effort to keep our volunteers, clients and staff as safe as possible. We asked our Meals on Wheels volunteers to “stay home” for months only recently asking them to start back on June 15. Many still are not comfortable and we respect that. Many of our other volunteers can no longer do physical or face-to-face volunteer opportunities, but we have kept staff and some volunteers busy doing calls for visiting, wellness checks and even still do a small amount of grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments.
KAFASI counts on 600 volunteers who put in approximately 35,000 hours each year. While we still have the same amount of volunteers they are already averaging only one-fourth of the hours they would normally have volunteered by this time of year.
Question: How has KAFASI changed the way it delivers its services?
Only three of our in-person class offering have been suspended; all other KAFASI programs are still being offered. Many now use Zoom classroom platform, telephone connection or interaction through a door or outside.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering services?
The social interaction of our services ensures client safety whether for kids or seniors so we wanted to ensure we still have regular contact with all of our clients especially our most at risk and vulnerable. As an example even though MOW had done a weekly frozen meal box delivery for 3 months we were still contacting those clients at least twice a week to make sure they had everything they needed and socialization. Our clients missed the daily hot meal and we were excited to be back to safe daily deliveries as of June 15. We hope we can continue.
Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for KAFASI’S services?
KAFASI has been busier than ever. Seniors have been most at risk, even those who are self-sufficient and used to getting all around town on their own have had to take extra precautions. Our staff have been innovative and caring. As an example all of our senior dining sites have suspended in-person lunches, but in the city and county we have restaurant pick up sites that offer yummy lunch and dinner pick up options. On the family service side of our agency, parents are reaching out more than ever as they navigate new routines. Our parenting support programs have already outpaced 2019 and we are so glad families are taking advantage of the connection (even if it is electronic).
What ar
e some of KAFASI’s plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
I don’t know that we can ever recoup what has been lost but we are doing our best to partner with other non-profits and our county counterparts at ADRC and DCFS to be creative and cost effective. It will be a long time if ever that KAFASI services look like they did prior to Covid-19, but we have been honored to be on the front lines.
Question: Does KAFASI see demand for services increasing in the near
future?
Our demand for services has grown and we don’t predict a slow-down. This has been hard on everyone and more than ever we need KAFASI because we have always helped families and seniors stay independent in their homes. Our tradition of linking volunteers with meaningful connections is why KAFASI is where Kenosha Cares for Kenosha.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve these
needs?
We continue to ask those in our community who can to donate. We have a need for volunteers and we count on our partnerships with Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, United Way and others to help us leverage every dollar invested in KAFASI into services to our community.
The Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies as possible in our area. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
