Non profits KAFASI

Question: Has the pandemic affected KAFASI’S volunteer base?

Absolutely. We have been making every effort to keep our volunteers, clients and staff as safe as possible. We asked our Meals on Wheels volunteers to “stay home” for months only recently asking them to start back on June 15. Many still are not comfortable and we respect that. Many of our other volunteers can no longer do physical or face-to-face volunteer opportunities, but we have kept staff and some volunteers busy doing calls for visiting, wellness checks and even still do a small amount of grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments.

KAFASI counts on 600 volunteers who put in approximately 35,000 hours each year. While we still have the same amount of volunteers they are already averaging only one-fourth of the hours they would normally have volunteered by this time of year.

Question: How has KAFASI changed the way it delivers its services?

Only three of our in-person class offering have been suspended; all other KAFASI programs are still being offered. Many now use Zoom classroom platform, telephone connection or interaction through a door or outside.

Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering services?