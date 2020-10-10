Non profits Kemper Center

Although public fundraisers have been particularly challenging, Kubicki was pleased that Kemper Center had been able to offer a limited schedule of its Twilight Jazz programming this summer.

“We did lose out on several events but were able to give events like Twilight Jazz due (safety) diligence,” Kubicki said.

Regarding the choice to open Kemper for the holidays, Kubicki said, “Everybody needs a little bit of Christmas this year.”

Question: How has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of the Kemper Center?

Some of our volunteers came back but about 50% didn’t, so Kemper Center staff stepped up,” Ingrouille said.

“Everyone accommodated very well,” Kubicki added.

Question: How has Kemper Center re-opened its grounds and venues?

The Anderson Arts Center was able to re-open by restricting the number of guests in the galleries to 10 and requiring everyone to wear masks, Kubicki said.

We also adapted procedures for those decorating the Durkee Mansion for Christmas, added Ingrouille.

Artists are still able to access the studios they rent at the Kemper Center.