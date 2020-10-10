Non profits Kemper Center

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crisis that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations.
In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
THE KEMPER CENTER, 6501 3rd Ave, Kenosha. 262-925-8040
The mission:
A historic and cultural center located on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Kemper Center offers space for private events, artists’ studio rentals and hosts public events in its buildings and on its grounds.
As a facility normally open for public and private events, the Kemper Center’s circumstances during the pandemic set it apart from social service and community agencies. Ed Kubicki, executive director Kemper Center, and Robin Ingrouille, Kemper Center administrator, recently explained how the facility is adjusting to the new dynamic.
Question: How is the Kemper Center typically funded?
“We’re keeping the train on the tracks due to generous donors, grants and our volunteer base,” Kubicki said.
The two major annual fundraisers for the center normally are Oktoberfest and the Christmas Gala, noted Ingrouille.
Other income generators include an annual car show and the rental of space for weddings and funerals and artists’ studio space on the grounds.
“All together the Kemper Center offers about five venues,” Ingrouille said.
Question: How has the pandemic affected use of space at Kemper Center?
Although many events had to be cancelled due to the two-month mandated lockdown and continuing pandemic, most rescheduled, Kubicki said. “People still want to utilize the spaces,” he said.
Although pandemic limitations cancelled the car show and this year’s Oktoberfest, the Kemper Center is still moving ahead with the Christmas Gala and Christmas at Kemper celebrations.
The Gala is a ticketed event that also debuts the Gallery of Trees. Normally held at the Anderson Arts Center, this year’s Gallery of Trees has been moved to the Kemper Center so the trees—and patrons—can be spread out on two floors.
“Following the Gala, we will begin to monitor numbers of guests who come to visit the Durkee Mansion (for Christmas at Kemper) and future days for Gallery of Trees,” Ingrouille said.
Although public fundraisers have been particularly challenging, Kubicki was pleased that Kemper Center had been able to offer a limited schedule of its Twilight Jazz programming this summer.
“We did lose out on several events but were able to give events like Twilight Jazz due (safety) diligence,” Kubicki said.
Regarding the choice to open Kemper for the holidays, Kubicki said, “Everybody needs a little bit of Christmas this year.”
Question: How has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of the Kemper Center?
Some of our volunteers came back but about 50% didn’t, so Kemper Center staff stepped up,” Ingrouille said.
“Everyone accommodated very well,” Kubicki added.
Question: How has Kemper Center re-opened its grounds and venues?
The Anderson Arts Center was able to re-open by restricting the number of guests in the galleries to 10 and requiring everyone to wear masks, Kubicki said.
We also adapted procedures for those decorating the Durkee Mansion for Christmas, added Ingrouille.
Artists are still able to access the studios they rent at the Kemper Center.
Another new element is Kemper Center helping out the Kenosha Arts Association by offering the organization space in its Faulkner Building at a reduced rate. “We want to cultivate relationships with the arts community,” Kubicki said.
“We will be reaching out to markets in Chicago and Milwaukee in the future as well,” added Ingrouille.
They noted that ticketed tours of Kemper will be held in the spring and fall. “We want to cultivate what we have,” Kubicki said.
Another source of continued support is the Kemper Alumni Association, Kubicki said.
“If it wasn’t for our volunteers, donors, alumni and board of directors, we wouldn’t have what we have today,” Kubicki said.
