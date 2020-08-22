Non profits KVNA

Has it affected the way services are delivered?

We have been using the CDC COVID-19 screening on all patients, on all visits to ensure they don’t have any signs or symptoms along with not being exposed to an individual who may have a suspected/confirmed COVID-19 case. We also self-monitor ourselves to ensure we don’t have any signs or symptoms.

If an associate does have any indication of COVID-19 they self-quarantine and if symptoms persist get tested for the virus. We have also encouraged our patients to utilize our Telehealth program. Via the telehealth we can remotely monitor our patients to ensure they are safe, progressing and if any changes we can immediate contact their physicians to provide guidance to those individuals.

Has the pandemic affected demand for KVNA’s services?

Initially there was a negative impact due to the fear of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Many adult senior living communities would not allow home health into their facilities, many patients and families did not want to risk individuals coming in from the outside. This is a noted trend within the home health business nationwide as noted by our national association.

What are some plans for recouping lost funds?