Non profits KVNA

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lock down and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
KENOSHA VISITING NURSES ASSOCIATION, INC., 600 52nd St #300, Kenosha, (262) 656-8400
Answers submitted by Patrick Topp, CEO KVNA
The mission:
Providing healthcare services including skilled nursing care, rehabilitation services, home healthcare, correctional healthcare and community healthcare.
How is the KVNA typically funded?
The KVNA is funded by several different sources including insurance companies, federal, state and local health insurance, private donation, grants and private pay.
How has the pandemic affected this funding stream?
It has limited our patient/client weekly numbers as the community was intimidated by the fear of spreading COVID-19. However, we have seen a steady increase over the past few weeks.
Has it affected the way services are delivered?
We have been using the CDC COVID-19 screening on all patients, on all visits to ensure they don’t have any signs or symptoms along with not being exposed to an individual who may have a suspected/confirmed COVID-19 case. We also self-monitor ourselves to ensure we don’t have any signs or symptoms.
If an associate does have any indication of COVID-19 they self-quarantine and if symptoms persist get tested for the virus. We have also encouraged our patients to utilize our Telehealth program. Via the telehealth we can remotely monitor our patients to ensure they are safe, progressing and if any changes we can immediate contact their physicians to provide guidance to those individuals.
Has the pandemic affected demand for KVNA’s services?
Initially there was a negative impact due to the fear of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Many adult senior living communities would not allow home health into their facilities, many patients and families did not want to risk individuals coming in from the outside. This is a noted trend within the home health business nationwide as noted by our national association.
What are some plans for recouping lost funds?
We have received some of the federal assistance for the COVID-19 pandemic and that has helped greatly. Our plan is to continue to support our community as we have since 1927. We are planning our 2020-2021 flu program and look to keep our seniors safe from the influenza A & B viruses.
Do you see demand for KVNA’s services increasing in the near future?
We do believe there will be a demand for our services within the community as this pandemic does not seem to be in a downward trajectory. In addition, the impact of the influenza season will only complicate the health of our community.
What are plans are in place to serve these needs?
We have prepared to meet the needs of our community by stabilizing our staffing, as we are people taking care of people.
