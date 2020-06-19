Non Profits Safe Harbor

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crisis that has affected all businesses has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations.
To balance their budgets each year, non-profits rely on volunteer hours and face-to-face gala fundraising events. These funding streams and supports are down or severely limited. Meanwhile, demand for many agency services has gone up.
In a new feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
SAFE HARBOR: Information provided by Amanda Cutler, Safe Harbor assistant director
The mission:
Kenosha County Humane Society, Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission animal shelter and a 501©(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor offers public education and takes in over 2,500 animals each year, providing housing and veterinary care with the intention of placing them in adoptive permanent homes.
Question: How is Safe Harbor normally funded?
Safe Harbor Humane Society relies on donations from the community and several annual fundraisers to allow us to care for over 2500 homeless animals every year.
Question: How has the pandemic/lockdown impacted the funding stream?
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel many of our annual fundraisers including our Pancake Breakfast, Pups & Pints, and many of our community partnership events.
Without these events that can bring in upwards of $10,000, we have been forced to become more creative and utilize more social networking in today’s current environment. One of these is a Summer Online Auction to be held July 2 through July 7 which will take place on our Facebook page.
Question: Has the pandemic affected Safe Harbor’s volunteer base?
We have transitioned to a scheduled volunteer model to be able to better mitigate the number of people in our building in order to maintain social distancing and safe practices.
The current scheduled does limit the number of volunteers that are able to come walk dogs, socialize with cats, and help with other shelter tasks on any given day. On a positive note, we have seen drastic increase in our number of foster homes willing to care for our most vulnerable animals.
Question: How have current events affected the way Safe Harbor’s services are delivered?
For the first time in our history, Safe Harbor has been and is currently only open by appointment. In the past, we have always allowed members of the public to come in any time during our open hours and view our animals available for adoption.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact?
While different in operation, the desire for companion animals during the lockdown increased. We have seen an incredible amount of adoptions in the past few months, with 158 adoptions completed in May. We hope to see this trend continue throughout the summer as we are on track for another record-breaking year of adoptions, second chances, and forever homes.
Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand new pets?
While we have seen an increase in adoptions, we have also had many owners looking for resources or utilizing our surrender services due to unemployment, homelessness, or the health of a member of their household. In coming months, we anticipate that our surrender numbers may increase, but we hope that the upward adoption trend we have seen will continue.
Question: Has Safe Harbor seen increased demand for other services?
We have had a significant number of inquiries as to when we can once again offer our low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinics.
We have just this month started to offer some limited public spay/neuter days in order to ensure we are following all safety guidelines, and these first few appointments filled immediately, with many others unable to schedule at this time. We are hoping to announce more July dates soon and appointments can be made at safeharborhumanesociety.org, as availability allows. We have no date at this time as to when we will be able to offer low cost vaccination clinics.
Question: What are some of Safe Harbor’s plans for recouping lost funds moving forward?
We have been working on new and creative approaches to our normal fundraising events, which typically feature large crowds, and utilizing as much technology and social media as possible.
We are at this time still closely monitoring state and local health advisors and planning on hopefully proceeding with our annual dog walk on Oct. 10 at Wolfenbuttel Park. We hope to be able to provide a great time for both humans and pets at our beautiful lakefront!
Question: What other plans does Safe Harbor have?
We plan on continuing to feature our adoptable animals on our website, as well as showcasing many of our amazing pets on our Facebook page, to attract adopters who are not able to take a walk through the shelter at this time.
In coming weeks the Kenosha News will be reaching out to tell the stories of as many of our community not-for-profit agencies as possible. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
