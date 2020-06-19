Non Profits Safe Harbor

Question: How does this compare to in-person contact?

While different in operation, the desire for companion animals during the lockdown increased. We have seen an incredible amount of adoptions in the past few months, with 158 adoptions completed in May. We hope to see this trend continue throughout the summer as we are on track for another record-breaking year of adoptions, second chances, and forever homes.

Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand new pets?

While we have seen an increase in adoptions, we have also had many owners looking for resources or utilizing our surrender services due to unemployment, homelessness, or the health of a member of their household. In coming months, we anticipate that our surrender numbers may increase, but we hope that the upward adoption trend we have seen will continue.

Question: Has Safe Harbor seen increased demand for other services?

We have had a significant number of inquiries as to when we can once again offer our low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinics.