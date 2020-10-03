Non profits Sharing Center

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations.
In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
THE SHARING CENTER, 25700 Wilmot Road, Hwy. C, Trevor, (262) 298-5535
The mission:
The Sharing Center is a western Kenosha County resource center providing an emergency food pantry, hygiene supplies, clothing, household items, winter outerwear, school supplies and employment resources to people in their transition to independence.
Information provided by Sharon Pomaville, executive director
Question: How is The Sharing Center typically funded?
The Sharing Center is funded through extensive community support, including private donors, churches, and local businesses, plus grants and government support. Our annual signature fundraisers like the roast of Paul Gagliardi Sr., Speakeasy, Wine Tastings, themed dinners, House Concerts, and other community events not only build unity and offer joy to our community, but fund the critical work we do.
Question: How has the pandemic affected this funding stream?
I have clearly seen the public’s awareness and support of nonprofits. Foundations and state and local governments also are responding to our needs. New or increased government funding streams are very helpful but not even close to meeting the need in areas like homelessness and affordable housing. For us, all of our fundraisers, community based fundraisers, and food drives have been postponed or cancelled. We certainly are getting creative raising funds for 2021!
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of The Sharing Center?
We were required to decrease our volunteer use in-house by 90%. One benefit has been becoming extremely efficient! We have implemented so many efficiency improvements that serving truly has received an upgrade. We are hopeful by spring of 2021 we will welcome back long-time volunteers.
How has this affected the way services are delivered by The Sharing Center?
All programs have been serving without interruption since March and have been modified for safety. For instance, the pantry now has curbside delivery; group meetings were hosted virtually for a few months before returning to meeting in person with strict (Department of Health Services) safety protocol in place; and we are fortunate that Western Kenosha County Transit is delivering food to pantry participants who relied on bus service to reach the Center, are under quarantine, or now face transportation challenges. Thank you KAC!
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering services?
Having a face-to-face conversation and getting to know one another is the most effective way to assist. We commit to taking the extra time and care by phone or at a distance once families arrive at the Center, to learn their greatest needs and connect them to all local/state/federal services available.
Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for Sharing Center services?
Some programs have seen increased need and others a decrease. Some of the decrease is due to the temporary increase in unemployment benefits, FoodShare, and stimulus checks. Programs that have seen an increase are EVOLVE (domestic violence services) and HEAL, our court-ordered batterer’s intervention program. We anticipate the need will begin to increase when temporary pandemic funding across many areas is exhausted or eliminated. That’s when local agencies like us step in for the next few years meeting high community demand, and why community support well beyond the initial pandemic will be needed.
Question: What are some of your plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
The Center’s board and staff proactively work to maintain funding, seek out new grant opportunities, and call on the community to assist. Creativity with fundraising, when community members with novel ideas step forward to assist is great. I love creative and new ways!
Question: Does the Sharing Center see demand for its services increasing in the near future?
I anticipate the need will increase markedly. Once the increases in FoodShare and unemployment benefits end, and people seeking new livable wage jobs to replace jobs that didn’t survive the downturn in the economy will temporarily need help. Our services fill a dire gap, tiding families over both emotionally and physically until they become financially independent again.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve those needs?
The Sharing Center has been stepping up for nearly 40 years in Western Kenosha County. We fully advocate, with compassion and care, so families in need get help, and regain independence. We advocate for changing inequitable systems. We incorporate best practices so families can become stable and healthy. We collaborate to make the most impact, increasing our ability to actually meet nearly every need a family in crisis may be experiencing. We do this in service to our community, for the well-being of the children, for the ease of our seniors, and for the strength and independence of adults.
The Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies as possible in our area. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during the pandemic.
