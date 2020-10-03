Non profits Sharing Center

Question: How has the pandemic affected this funding stream?

I have clearly seen the public’s awareness and support of nonprofits. Foundations and state and local governments also are responding to our needs. New or increased government funding streams are very helpful but not even close to meeting the need in areas like homelessness and affordable housing. For us, all of our fundraisers, community based fundraisers, and food drives have been postponed or cancelled. We certainly are getting creative raising funds for 2021!

Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of The Sharing Center?

We were required to decrease our volunteer use in-house by 90%. One benefit has been becoming extremely efficient! We have implemented so many efficiency improvements that serving truly has received an upgrade. We are hopeful by spring of 2021 we will welcome back long-time volunteers.

How has this affected the way services are delivered by The Sharing Center?