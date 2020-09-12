Non profits Women and Children's Horizons

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
WOMEN AND CHILDREN’S HORIZONS, administrative offices, 2525 63rd St., 262-652-9900
Information provided by Diana Newton, executive director
The mission:
To provide support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community.
How is WCH typically funded?
We are funded through multiple sources, including government, foundation and community grants, special events, United Way of Kenosha County, individual contributions, civic clubs and houses of worship.
How has the pandemic affected this funding stream?
We were not able to host our annual bowlathon in May or our golf event in July, and these two events raise enough money to feed a shelter full of families for an entire year. That’s how important they are to our funding. We also had to temporarily close our thrift store, Nifty Thrifty. Nifty provides a substantial amount of revenue to sustain our programs so that was a big hit as well. The store is open now. If you would like to help sustain our programs, shop Nifty!
Donations also can be made at our website, wchkenosha.org. The pandemic will impact our funding into 2021 as we still don’t know yet if we can host events next year. Our Mardi Gras is usually held in February and has up to 200 people attending. Thankfully, government funding has been secure. We have not had to cut programs yet, but it’s definitely had an impact and will continue to be a serious concern for all non-profits in Kenosha.
Has the pandemic affected WCH’s volunteer base?
Yes, most definitely. We have a roster of more than 100 volunteers who help with our programs, special events and at our thrift store, Nifty Thrifty. Our volunteers are still eager to help and are devoted.
However, due to safety concerns, we have had to severely limit any in-person or on-site volunteer opportunities.
However, two of our most dedicated volunteers, Marna Ekern and Linda Milson hosted a live, virtual event called Sunday Funday Mimosa Bingo on Aug.30. These ladies will do anything to help WCH, even if it means volunteering virtually! We have a few volunteers back at Nifty now, and an intern is doing therapy virtually. Volunteers also helped us secure cleaning supplies and masks. Kenosha Cares was wonderful, as were many individuals and groups.
How has the pandemic affected the way services are delivered?
In March, we temporarily suspended new intakes in our emergency shelter, but kept the families who were there. When those families moved out, we cleaned the shelter top to bottom and also partnered with Kenosha Human Development Services and their motel voucher program so that we could safely shelter victims of domestic violence or sexual assault in a motel, rather that our emergency shelter, which is a communal living space.
For the safety of our clients and staff, we felt it best to temporarily use a motel. We are now housing families at our shelter again, but we have to limit the number of clients who can reside in shelter at one time, again to be able to operate safely and in accordance with social distancing guidelines. We were fortune that the community, through United Way, supported a COVID Relief fund, and WCH received other funds from a government funder and a church to support the motel program, which easily runs into thousands of dollars a month.
All of our advocates and our therapist work with clients over the phone or through video. Our prevention coordinator conducts her batterers’ group online and in person now, but she was doing it virtually.
How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering these services?
It’s not the same, but we do the best we can. Our advocates are committed to helping their clients so each has adapted in the way that best suits their client’s needs. For example, some advocates got a Google telephone number, which is free, so that they could text message clients.
Our therapist and prevention coordinator both quickly got up to speed on video platforms for therapy and education groups. And, when necessary, our advocates have found a way to safely meet with clients in person, even if it’s in a park or in a driveway, which happened recently. It’s hard on clients. We are all eager to be back in person. A major core of what we do is providing support to someone in crisis, and that is so much more effective in person. But even though the method is different, we want the community to know that we are here for our clients. We want clients to know that though they feel very alone right now, we are here to help.
Has the pandemic affected demand for WCH services?
The steadiest demand all along was for legal advocacy, and it’s the service that first got back to near capacity this summer. Our advocates help clients file restraining orders or submit legal paperwork to court for divorce or child custody hearings. They can attend court or virtual court with clients on restraining order, family or criminal cases. Our shelter is usually full, but we, like most shelters in the state, actually saw a dip in occupancy at the outset of COVID, which makes sense because people were scared of how easily it could spread and did not want to live in a communal setting. Unfortunately, that meant many victims stayed with the abuser. Some also could not flee to the shelter because of orders to stay home, which meant the abuser was home as well and exerting control over the victim 24/7. We are getting more calls now for shelter.
What are some of the agency’s plans for recouping lost funds?
We were fortunate to receive some funding through the Payroll Protection Plan, with the phenomenal assistance of Johnson Bank. However, that soon will run out. We are planning some virtual events and also an appeal to the community that now, more than any other time, we need your support!
Does your agency see demand for its services increasing in the near future?
Yes. Research shows that demand for the services of a domestic violence agency increase after a crisis has passed. If victims are temporarily staying put now because of COVID, they will be eager to move on just as soon as they can. We already are seeing that as restrictions have lifted.
What are some plans to step up to serve these needs?
With the PPP funds, we have not had to cut our program staff so we are fully staffed and ready to handle the needs of the community. We will continue to operate and serve clients to the maximum capacity we can, while keeping staff and clients safe.
The Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies as possible in our area. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW Spring Break
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Jenifer Street Market
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
State Street -- Coronavirus
Hawk's Bar & Grill
Distributing food
Madison school meals
Stocking bags
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Rachel putting food in cooler
Bike Feature-03272020164724
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Rent strike
Carwash
COVID-19 Tourism
Tourism
Election COVID-19
Little Library closed
Playground closed
Face shields
Entryway
Election set for Tuesday
Nolan family
Shircel 1
COVID-19 retail
City Church live stream
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing 1
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day 12-04072020131212
Election Day with COVID-19
Robots
Stressed over closure
Act of Appreciation
Covid Public Employees
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
Celebrating 103 - from a distance
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
COVID-19 protest
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Metro Transit Butler
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
UW-Madison virtual graduation
UW Commencement
Dane County institutes order
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Carry-out food
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Honoring Essential Workers
Warner Park screening
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
Tribes battling steep losses
Fifth-grade graduation
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Covid cleaning
Homeless camps
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.