Non profits Women and Children's Horizons

Our therapist and prevention coordinator both quickly got up to speed on video platforms for therapy and education groups. And, when necessary, our advocates have found a way to safely meet with clients in person, even if it’s in a park or in a driveway, which happened recently. It’s hard on clients. We are all eager to be back in person. A major core of what we do is providing support to someone in crisis, and that is so much more effective in person. But even though the method is different, we want the community to know that we are here for our clients. We want clients to know that though they feel very alone right now, we are here to help.

Has the pandemic affected demand for WCH services?