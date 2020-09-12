 Skip to main content
Non profits Women and Children's Horizons
NON-PROFIT IN A COVID WORLD

Diana Newton

Diana Newton is executive director of Women and Children’s Horizons.

 Heather Poyner

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization. The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations. In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.

WOMEN AND CHILDREN’S HORIZONS, administrative offices, 2525 63rd St., 262-652-9900

Information provided by Diana Newton, executive director

The mission:

To provide support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community.

How is WCH typically funded?

We are funded through multiple sources, including government, foundation and community grants, special events, United Way of Kenosha County, individual contributions, civic clubs and houses of worship.

How has the pandemic affected this funding stream?

We were not able to host our annual bowlathon in May or our golf event in July, and these two events raise enough money to feed a shelter full of families for an entire year. That’s how important they are to our funding. We also had to temporarily close our thrift store, Nifty Thrifty. Nifty provides a substantial amount of revenue to sustain our programs so that was a big hit as well. The store is open now. If you would like to help sustain our programs, shop Nifty!

Donations also can be made at our website, wchkenosha.org. The pandemic will impact our funding into 2021 as we still don’t know yet if we can host events next year. Our Mardi Gras is usually held in February and has up to 200 people attending. Thankfully, government funding has been secure. We have not had to cut programs yet, but it’s definitely had an impact and will continue to be a serious concern for all non-profits in Kenosha.

Has the pandemic affected WCH’s volunteer base?

Yes, most definitely. We have a roster of more than 100 volunteers who help with our programs, special events and at our thrift store, Nifty Thrifty. Our volunteers are still eager to help and are devoted.

However, due to safety concerns, we have had to severely limit any in-person or on-site volunteer opportunities.

However, two of our most dedicated volunteers, Marna Ekern and Linda Milson hosted a live, virtual event called Sunday Funday Mimosa Bingo on Aug.30. These ladies will do anything to help WCH, even if it means volunteering virtually! We have a few volunteers back at Nifty now, and an intern is doing therapy virtually. Volunteers also helped us secure cleaning supplies and masks. Kenosha Cares was wonderful, as were many individuals and groups.

How has the pandemic affected the way services are delivered?

In March, we temporarily suspended new intakes in our emergency shelter, but kept the families who were there. When those families moved out, we cleaned the shelter top to bottom and also partnered with Kenosha Human Development Services and their motel voucher program so that we could safely shelter victims of domestic violence or sexual assault in a motel, rather that our emergency shelter, which is a communal living space.

For the safety of our clients and staff, we felt it best to temporarily use a motel. We are now housing families at our shelter again, but we have to limit the number of clients who can reside in shelter at one time, again to be able to operate safely and in accordance with social distancing guidelines. We were fortune that the community, through United Way, supported a COVID Relief fund, and WCH received other funds from a government funder and a church to support the motel program, which easily runs into thousands of dollars a month.

All of our advocates and our therapist work with clients over the phone or through video. Our prevention coordinator conducts her batterers’ group online and in person now, but she was doing it virtually.

How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering these services?

It’s not the same, but we do the best we can. Our advocates are committed to helping their clients so each has adapted in the way that best suits their client’s needs. For example, some advocates got a Google telephone number, which is free, so that they could text message clients.

Our therapist and prevention coordinator both quickly got up to speed on video platforms for therapy and education groups. And, when necessary, our advocates have found a way to safely meet with clients in person, even if it’s in a park or in a driveway, which happened recently. It’s hard on clients. We are all eager to be back in person. A major core of what we do is providing support to someone in crisis, and that is so much more effective in person. But even though the method is different, we want the community to know that we are here for our clients. We want clients to know that though they feel very alone right now, we are here to help.

Has the pandemic affected demand for WCH services?

The steadiest demand all along was for legal advocacy, and it’s the service that first got back to near capacity this summer. Our advocates help clients file restraining orders or submit legal paperwork to court for divorce or child custody hearings. They can attend court or virtual court with clients on restraining order, family or criminal cases. Our shelter is usually full, but we, like most shelters in the state, actually saw a dip in occupancy at the outset of COVID, which makes sense because people were scared of how easily it could spread and did not want to live in a communal setting. Unfortunately, that meant many victims stayed with the abuser. Some also could not flee to the shelter because of orders to stay home, which meant the abuser was home as well and exerting control over the victim 24/7. We are getting more calls now for shelter.

What are some of the agency’s plans for recouping lost funds?

We were fortunate to receive some funding through the Payroll Protection Plan, with the phenomenal assistance of Johnson Bank. However, that soon will run out. We are planning some virtual events and also an appeal to the community that now, more than any other time, we need your support!

Does your agency see demand for its services increasing in the near future?

Yes. Research shows that demand for the services of a domestic violence agency increase after a crisis has passed. If victims are temporarily staying put now because of COVID, they will be eager to move on just as soon as they can. We already are seeing that as restrictions have lifted.

What are some plans to step up to serve these needs?

With the PPP funds, we have not had to cut our program staff so we are fully staffed and ready to handle the needs of the community. We will continue to operate and serve clients to the maximum capacity we can, while keeping staff and clients safe.

The Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies as possible in our area. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.

