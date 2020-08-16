Nonprofits: ELCA Outreach Center anticipates increased need for services

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization.
The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations.
To balance their budgets each year, non-profits rely on volunteer hours and face-to-face gala fundraising events. These fundraising streams and supports are down or severely limited. Meanwhile, demand for many agency services has gone up.
In this feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
Location and hours:
The ELCA Outreach Center is located at 6218 26th Ave., in Kenosha. Residents may call the center at 262-652-5545.
Current hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, clothing closet and grab-and-go items available to clients. Clothes donations, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday.
The Mission:
The mission of the ELCA Outreach Center is to share God’s love by providing programs and services to children, youth and adults, supporting them to become self-sufficient, caring and participating members of the community.
Information below provided by Karl Erickson, ELCA Outreach Center executive director.
Question: How is the ELCA typically funded?
The ELCA Outreach Center is funded by foundation grants
Question: How has the pandemic affected ELCA funding?
We did lose one of our largest grants right at the beginning of the pandemic. This was a huge loss, and we were very worried about funding. And then God stepped in and provided. We had to cancel our largest fundraiser of the year, which was scheduled for early May. Working with Westword’s Consulting’s Wade West, we sent the invitations out with a special appeal letter asking everyone to still send their RSVP in to help the outreach center. We called it “Dinner of the Spirit”. The response was overwhelming. The generosity in the community is really humbling.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of the ELCA?
Oh yes! Many of our volunteers are retired and over 65, so they are the most vulnerable to COVID. However, while we were distributing the KUSD lunches, we had several new volunteers, which is wonderful.
Question: How has it affected the way services are delivered?
We closed the doors on March 18. We did distribute KUSD lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays. On May 4, we started offering grab-n-go items at our front door. Items included diapers, formula, socks, prescription co-pay vouchers and Starbucks sandwiches, which we receive from the Starbuck’s on the corner of 39th Ave and 75th Street.
We were having about 20 to 30 people come by each day for these items. For our legal advice service, we are doing the meetings with attorneys via Zoom. This has enabled the center to help clients address their legal questions and issues in this time of uncertainty. Our clothing closet is also now available to one client at a time to obtain the clothing they need for their family.
Another way the pandemic has affected the outreach center is that we had to cancel our popular summer camp program. There was just no way we could have 100 children and 20 adults together in one area at a local school.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering services?
Before March, we would have 70 to 90 people in the center any given day. Some came for specific services and others came to be in a safe, welcoming place during the day. We had workshops each day and two Bible studies each week. We do not have a timeline in place to have people back in the center on a regular basis.
Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for ELCA’s services?
After the first month of being closed, we began to see an increase each week in the number of people who are in need.
Question: What are some plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
With the success of the virtual spring benefit, PPP loan and help from other individuals, the outreach center is moving forward. We have been able to maintain our staffing while providing limited services.
Question: Does the ELCA see demand for services increasing in the near future?
Yes, we do. As the community approaches some sort of normality, we anticipate more people needing our legal advice services and clothing closet.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve these needs?
We are taking a conservative approach to offering more services and anticipate extending hours and services as the situation allows.
The Kenosha News is reaching out to tell the stories of as many not-for-profit agencies in our area as possible. If you represent an agency you feel should be showcased, please contact Heather Poyner at hpoyner@kenoshanews.com; 262-656-6289.
