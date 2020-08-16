Nonprofits: ELCA Outreach Center anticipates increased need for services

We were having about 20 to 30 people come by each day for these items. For our legal advice service, we are doing the meetings with attorneys via Zoom. This has enabled the center to help clients address their legal questions and issues in this time of uncertainty. Our clothing closet is also now available to one client at a time to obtain the clothing they need for their family.

Another way the pandemic has affected the outreach center is that we had to cancel our popular summer camp program. There was just no way we could have 100 children and 20 adults together in one area at a local school.

Question: How does this compare to in-person contact for delivering services?

Before March, we would have 70 to 90 people in the center any given day. Some came for specific services and others came to be in a safe, welcoming place during the day. We had workshops each day and two Bible studies each week. We do not have a timeline in place to have people back in the center on a regular basis.

Question: Has the pandemic affected demand for ELCA’s services?

After the first month of being closed, we began to see an increase each week in the number of people who are in need.