Nonprofits: Hope Council resumes In-person assessments; remote group counseling to begin soon

We received bad news from a grant source early in the pandemic shutdown. All nonprofits that had been invited to apply in February were told in April that this year's funding was not going to happen. We all know not to rely on grants, but this was one that we had received for several years, and not receiving it meant that we had to end our recovery coach programming. We also have programming for which we get paid for services, but since the pandemic, those services were canceled so we didn't get paid. We couldn't do Living Free programming in the jail, and we couldn't do our Moral Reconation Therapy groups with those referred from DOC.

Living Free has resumed, but the DOC has chosen to go another route, so we've also lost that funding stream moving forward. We also provide supervised visitation services, but we were unable to provide those during the pandemic. We are able to do those again, with precautions of health screenings and masks, but thus far, that service has not been resumed.

Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of the Hope Council?