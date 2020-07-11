Nonprofits: Hope Council resumes In-person assessments; remote group counseling to begin soon

These are tough times to be a not-for-profit organization.
The COVID-19 crises that has affected all businesses, has presented unique challenges and opportunities for not-for-profit agencies, institutions and social service organizations.
To balance their budgets each year, non-profits rely on volunteer hours and face-to-face gala fundraising events. These fundraising streams and supports are down or severely limited. Meanwhile, demand for many agency services has gone up.
In a new feature series, the Kenosha News explores not-for-profit entities in our community affected by the secondary effects of the pandemic lockdown and the CDC’s ongoing health and safety recommendations.
Question: How is the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse typically funded?
A: The Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc. receives the majority of its funding from the clients required to pay for a court-ordered assessment following (a ticket for operating a vehicle while intoxicated).
We also hold fundraisers to assist with other programming.
Question: How did the pandemic/lockdown impact funding?
A: We're not seeing as many clients, so our funding has been negatively impacted. Thankfully, we hadn't scheduled a fundraiser for early in the year, but we're still concerned that Trivia 4 Hope and the Hot Cider Hustle won't be able to happen as scheduled in October. Fingers crossed!
We received bad news from a grant source early in the pandemic shutdown. All nonprofits that had been invited to apply in February were told in April that this year's funding was not going to happen. We all know not to rely on grants, but this was one that we had received for several years, and not receiving it meant that we had to end our recovery coach programming. We also have programming for which we get paid for services, but since the pandemic, those services were canceled so we didn't get paid. We couldn't do Living Free programming in the jail, and we couldn't do our Moral Reconation Therapy groups with those referred from DOC.
Living Free has resumed, but the DOC has chosen to go another route, so we've also lost that funding stream moving forward. We also provide supervised visitation services, but we were unable to provide those during the pandemic. We are able to do those again, with precautions of health screenings and masks, but thus far, that service has not been resumed.
Question: Has the pandemic affected the volunteer base of the Hope Council?
A: Yes. We don't use volunteers a lot, except, of course, our volunteer board of directors. However, we do have volunteer opportunities to help with courtesy calls to our Intoxicated Driver Program clients as well as co-facilitating our Loved Ones Support Group. However, since COVID, we've had to discontinue our group, and our assessment numbers are down so courtesy calls aren't happening in the same manner that they were before the pandemic.
Question: How has it affected the way your services are delivered?
A: Our door used to be open to anyone needing to stop by. Now we only see those who have appointments, and everyone entering the building — including staff, clients, and guests — are given a health screening, their temperature is taken, and they are required to wash their hands upon entering. We are also communicating a lot more via phone and email.
However, because of the loss of funding, we don't have someone staffing the phone as we used to. That means our clients have to leave a lot more messages, and we promise to return messages within 48 business hours. We have returned every single one!
We can't do in-person groups, so we'll be moving to do those virtually starting in July. That means that we have Moral Reconation Therapy and Loved Ones group via Zoom.
Question: How does this compare to in-person contact?
A: Our counterparts in other counties did assessments over the phone, but that was not a change we wanted to make. We wanted to be sure that we were able to continue to provide excellent service to our community and our clients, and we believed in-person assessments would allow for that. We had a period of time when we weren't doing direct biomarker testing, but we returned to that in mid-April too.
Question: Has the pandemic/lockdown affected demand for Hope Council services?
A: Sadly, we know that the need for services is going up, but the request is going down. We know that more people are overdosing, more people are drinking to excess, more people are succumbing to addiction. But, because of the isolation being felt, fewer people are reaching out to get the help they need. While we at the Hope Council don't do treatment, we make referrals to treatment. We've only had one such call, in the very beginning of the pandemic, for those services.
Question: What are some of Hope Council's plans for recouping lost funds and moving forward?
We received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, thanks to the assistance from Community State Bank. And we're receiving a low-interest SBA loan. We have also cut staff hours, though we hope to be more fully staffed sometime in July.
Question: Do you foresee demand for services increasing in the near future?
A: Because of the loss of funding from grants and pay-for-service, we really have no idea what the future holds. Further, we don't have a good sense of how many Kenosha County residents will be court ordered to have assessments for operating while impaired. Was everyone staying home, as the Safer At Home order required? If so, we'll have fewer OWI assessments this year, which negatively impacts our bottom line. Were more people running out of alcohol and running to the liquor store, deemed "essential" by our governor's order? We really won't know until all systems are fully operational again.
Question: How do you plan to step up to serve those needs?
Because we were deemed an essential service by the governor's order, we had only closed for two weeks, from March 23 through April 3. Since then, we've figured out how to safely provide the majority of the agency's services. We look forward to when people can walk through our front door again, but, in the meantime, we're still here offering hope, helping to heal.
