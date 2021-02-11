Northern Illinois Conservation Club to host Ice Fishing Derby

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Northern Illinois Conservation Club will host its 61st annual Ice Fishing Derby this weekend.

According to club members, this is the longest continuously run winter event in the state of Illinois “which makes NICC very proud.”

The derby’s fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 14).

Debry headquarters are on Channel Lake, located at the Musky Tales Boat Ramp, 25836 Illinois Route 173 in Antioch, Ill. Entry fee is $10 per fishing participant for the entire weekend. The entry fee also enters the person in a chance to win a guided fishing trip to be awarded each day of the derby.

Hourly fishing prizes will be awarded in 10 categories for smallest and largest fish caught. The contestant with the largest fish caught overall in each category during the derby will receive a $100 cash prize. Overall, the smallest fish caught in each category during the derby will win the participant a $20 cash prize. Note: No ties are allowed; first fish registered wins. Rules for the derby will be posted at headquarters.

For more information visit the NICC website, www.mynicc.org or the group’s Facebook Page.

