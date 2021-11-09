Northside Library to close Thursday and Friday for interior painting, reopening Saturday

Kenosha's Northside Library will be closed Thursday and Friday while a crew works to paint its interior.

Director Barb Brattin said the library at 1500 27th Ave. would be closing for two days to reduce costs and for safety reasons. Northside Library staff will be offering curbside service and telephone reference, while the outreach and bookmobile services operates from the back staff areas.

Interior walls that are currently off white would be painted in gray-blue tones, which encompasses the entire public area, she said.

"This new color will make the dark wood more rich in appearance and enhance the beautiful architectural features like the clerestory and skylight," Brattin said. "We started transitioning to the blue a few years back and really liked it. The pandemic set us back a year for adding more color but we are ready to go now."

Brattin added that the library is also working with a "space planner" to assist with rearranging areas in the future to better accommodate study and meeting space needs.

The library is expected to reopen on Saturday, she said. While the work is going on, residents are also encouraged to visit the city's other libraries, as well.

