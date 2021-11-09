 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northside Library to close Thursday and Friday for interior painting, reopening Saturday
View Comments
alert top story

Northside Library to close Thursday and Friday for interior painting, reopening Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha's Northside Library will be closed Thursday and Friday while a crew works to paint its interior.

Director Barb Brattin said the library at 1500 27th Ave. would be closing for two days to reduce costs and for safety reasons. Northside Library staff will be offering curbside service and telephone reference, while the outreach and bookmobile services operates from the back staff areas.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Interior walls that are currently off white would be painted in gray-blue tones, which encompasses the entire public area, she said.

"This new color will make the dark wood more rich in appearance and enhance the beautiful architectural features like the clerestory and skylight," Brattin said. "We started transitioning to the blue a few years back and really liked it. The pandemic set us back a year for adding more color but we are ready to go now."

Brattin added that the library is also working with a "space planner" to assist with rearranging areas in the future to better accommodate study and meeting space needs.

The library is expected to reopen on Saturday, she said. While the work is going on, residents are also encouraged to visit the city's other libraries, as well.

Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library

Libraries are much different now than they were even five or 10 years ago. Whereas they used to be places to find books and do research, now they are community hubs, offering all manner of activities for all ages while still adhering to their purpose.

Here is a collection of photos from our “Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library” three-day series that was published in the Kenosha News that looks at the changing role of the library in the community and shows how it is more relevant now than ever before.

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

  • kenosha news FILE photo by BRIAN PASSINO
  • Comments

Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood discuss their reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday.…

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood, Ellie Gross discuss their reading as Kristin Kornkven, right, leads the Social Justice Book Club as it me…

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

Dani Lockwood discusses her reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB

Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
  • Updated
  • Comments

St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus fifth-grade teacher John Roscioli, top middle, with his students, including Tommy Otto, lower left, a…

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
  • Comments

The Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile makes a stop at St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

LIBRARY SERIES NEW EQUIPMENT
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES NEW EQUIPMENT

Janet Frieman, a customer services specialist at the Northside Library, logs hold items after they are sorted by the library’s new automatic m…

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Marcia Siehr, left, helps Patsy Klein, center, and Bernie Baumiester during a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday.

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

Theresa Seidel, left, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to preschoolers Marty Best, Charlie Best, Nicholas and Michael Kn…

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

  • kenosha news photo by BRIAN PASSINO
  • Comments

Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time last Thursday.

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

Theresa Seidel is a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library. Seidel was waiting for children to arrive for a preschool story time at the…

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

Preschoolers Marty Best, left, and Charlie Best listen as Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads during the pr…

LIBRARY SERIES
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY SERIES

Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time. Thursday, January 10, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Lola Bruns, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lisa Rivers, and Issac Shailer, 10, do a breakdown cheer at the end of the Discov…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

Isaac Shailor, 10, center, shares drawings of things he likes during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Lola Bruns, 10, shares that reading is her favorite thing to do as Isaac Shailor, 10, looks on during the Discover Theater Class at the Southw…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

Isaac Shailor, 10, acts out "confused" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Lola Buns, 10, puts gestures to "confident" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act out emotions during the Discover T…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Kenosha Public Library employee Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students, from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act o…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lola Bruns, 19, and Lisa Rivers create a story out to act out during the Disco…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

From left, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Destiny Jones, 10, and Lola Bruns act out specific words from a story theyc created during the Di…

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

Noah Beeal, 8, center, gestures typing as he plays charades during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Hayden Stanis, 7, reads to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppie, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Ryan Moon,9, reads to Otis and his handler, Joan Davies, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

A good listener

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Uploaded Photos

READING TO DOGS LIBRARY

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Gamers play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

Brothers Dakota, left, and Jasper Kane look at their cards as they strategize during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

From left, Rob Nunez and brothers Dakota and Jasper Kane play a game called Ticket to Ride during Game Club on Thursday at Southwest Library.

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Updated
  • Comments

Rob Nunez, head of collection services, looks at his cards as he plays Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, J…

LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Uploaded Photos

LIBRARY GAME CLUB

  • KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
  • Comments

From left, Don Kresch, Rob Nunez and Dakota Kane play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert