Not a "normal" year, hospital officials warns about holiday plans

"We are trying to identify the people within (those departments) at the highest risks, the people spending the most time with those patients," he said. "We are hopeful that when we get an adequate supply of the vaccine that we'll be able to immunize all of our front-line health care workers. We realize that the supply probably through December will probably not be able to immunize everyone."

Citronberg added there currently isn't any plan in place to mandate that all Aurora employees get a vaccine, but instead will offer both encouragement and education with the hopes that many will.

"We are very optimistic that the vast majority of our team members will take the vaccine over the next few months," he said. "We don't think we have enough information to mandate it. ... Down the line, that policy could change."

Waiting game

When it comes to young children, there isn't much information about how a vaccine will affect them, Citronberg said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna, another of several companies developing a vaccine, continue to study how it helps children 12 and older.