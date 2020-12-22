Not a "normal" year, hospital officials warns about holiday plans

In any other "normal" year, the holiday season that has arrived would have many with a full calendar of events.
But 2020, of course, is anything but normal.
And just like in the days that led to Thanksgiving last month, health officials continue to plea with the general public to adjust their plans for Christmas.
A trio of doctors from Advocate Aurora Health recently spoke to reporters from Illinois and Wisconsin during a recent Zoom press conference to address a number of COVID-19 related issues. Aurora serves Kenosha patients at its medical center, 10400 75th St. It also operates Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn and numerous clinics in the area.
And they continued to plead for vigilance in staying safe for the duration of the holiday season.
"We have more holidays coming up here in the next few weeks," said Dr. Gary Stuck, Aurora's chief medical officer. "We're very concerned that those gatherings will generate more cases of COVID-19.
"Just like with Thanksgiving, we're encouraging people to avoid in-person gatherings. I know this is a hard thing to hear. I know it's been a difficult year for everyone, but it's going to be especially difficult for our team members and their families if people gather for the holidays."
As of Tuesday, 11,693 cases had been confirmed in Kenosha County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported. There had also been 202 COVID-related deaths in the county. Statewide, there have been 461,015 confirmed cases and 4,545 deaths since COVID tracking began.
Stuck said now is not the time for people to let down their guard.
Even when the first doses of a vaccine having been administered, that doesn't mean the pandemic has ended.
"I think a lot of folks will think, 'Hey, I got my vaccine, so I don't need to mask any more,' and that's simply not true," Stuck said. "We know that we're in the long haul here with our public health measures.
"It's going to be a long time before we have everyone vaccinated who wants one, so we're going to strongly encourage the general public and insist on our team members to continue to mask, use (personal protective equipment) and (follow) public health precautions."
Setting priorities
Aurora continues to work out how it will prioritize the administration of the vaccine, said Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention. At the top of the employee list are those who deal directly with COVID patients, he said, including medical workers in emergency departments, intensive care units and COVID units.
"We are trying to identify the people within (those departments) at the highest risks, the people spending the most time with those patients," he said. "We are hopeful that when we get an adequate supply of the vaccine that we'll be able to immunize all of our front-line health care workers. We realize that the supply probably through December will probably not be able to immunize everyone."
Citronberg added there currently isn't any plan in place to mandate that all Aurora employees get a vaccine, but instead will offer both encouragement and education with the hopes that many will.
"We are very optimistic that the vast majority of our team members will take the vaccine over the next few months," he said. "We don't think we have enough information to mandate it. ... Down the line, that policy could change."
Waiting game
When it comes to young children, there isn't much information about how a vaccine will affect them, Citronberg said.
Both Pfizer and Moderna, another of several companies developing a vaccine, continue to study how it helps children 12 and older.
"We anticipate if the studies look good, that sometime next year, maybe even early in the first quarter, that we'll have approval for children 12 and older," he said. "We do not believe that kids under 12 are being studied right now.