Not-for-profits provide grassroots support for diverse causes

Finding new homes for abandoned dogs and cats, teaching adults to read and managing medications for the homebound: there’s a non-profit for that.
Throughout the Kenosha area, 501(3)c agencies oversee and manage a plethora of social needs from educational mentoring to substance abuse.
Agencies including the United Way, the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs, Hospice Alliance, the Kenosha Literacy Council and Women and Children’s Horizons are the lifeblood for citizens in our area, say their supporters.
“Nonprofits are so important because they see the specific needs of individuals or populations and work very hard to meet those needs as cost effectively as possible,” said Jan Marchuk, vice president of communications for the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association.
“Nonprofits are the safety net for what the government can’t provide. We can do more with less money than the government because we nonprofits have smaller infrastructures,” says Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council.
Says Cheryl Hernandez, executive director of the Kenosha Literacy Council, “Nonprofit organizations like the (KLC) play an important role in our community because they provide critical services that contribute to economic stability and strengthen the community.”
Passionate about their work
Those involved with nonprofits are passionate about their causes and the good they can do for the community.
“The heart of this organization is its people,” says Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center. “For us, our nearly 40-year history is a testament to the heart and soul of the community seeking to help those with hunger, in poverty, or without home.”
“So many good deeds occur every week, and it just keeps us all inspired!” says Diana Newton, executive director of Women and Children’s Horizons. “No one person can do it all, but as a community, we can help vulnerable families who need us.”
“For us, it’s all about the patients,” Marchuk said. “We’re working as a team from the CEO on down. Every patient is the only patient.”
“What we at the Hope Council do is vital to the community. We are trying to make a cultural change around substance use,” Guida said.
The Hope Council has been assisting those with substance abuse issues in our area since 1968.
Agencies can act quickly
Not-for-profits “work” because grassroots organizations do not have to wade through red tape found in corporate or government programs, say the agencies.
Not being corporate also allows non-profits like KVNA to act quickly, Marchuk said.”It’s not like big business. Being independent we have the ability to diversity and make changes and respond quickly to needs in our community.”
In operation since 1929, in April the KVNA will mark 93 years serving residents of Kenosha and Racine.
The agency has a staff of 25 and a volunteer board of directors and offers skill nursing, home-based health care and rehabilitation therapy.
“The KVNA is the only independent non-for-profit visiting nurses association in the state of Wisconsin,” Marchuk noted.
“I like to think that we’re small but we’re mighty,” Brown said of the Hope Council. “We have only 12 staff, but because of that, we adapt and can add programs very quickly.”
Another advantage non-profits have over for-profit companies is creative flexibility.
“We can’t throw a lot of dollars into it, but we use our ingenuity and creativity,” Marchuk said. “We can afford to think out of the box.”
“We have staff who are willing to try new activities, but we also have specific policies in place that allow for us all to understand what our role is,” Brown said.
Relying on volunteers
Most nonprofits have limited paid staff, so rely largely on volunteers to carry out their tasks.
“Volunteers are the heart of the KLC,” Hernandez said. “In 2018-19, 219 volunteers gave over 7,500 hours of their time to help adult learners reach their goals.”
To provide youth sports, after school programming and prevention and outreach, the Boys and Girls Club operates with 20 full time staff and some 500 community volunteers, said it’s director, Jake McGhee.
“We started out 27 years ago in a church basement and today we have an $80,000 state-of-the art facility that serves 300 kids a day.”
“Last year we had a total of 5,206 volunteers, and over 100 foster families to help us care for the thousands of animals who came into our shelter,” said Amanda Cutler, assistant director, Safe Harbor Humane Society.
The success of area nonprofits depends both on agency staffing and community investment, say spokespersons.
“Our volunteers, staff, and team at Shalom Center are what make the wheels turn in our agency,” Coleman said.
“Safe Harbor depends on donations from the community for more than 70% of our annual budget,” Cutler said.
“It’s about people,” says Newton. “The hard-working staff members who do difficult work under stressful conditions; the volunteers who show up week after week; the individuals, businesses, clubs and houses of worship who support WCH financially, the Board of Directors and leadership that has kept WCH going for more than four decades, and all the good-hearted people who donate blankets, non-perishable food or toys at the holidays.”
Critical to the community
Non-profit organizations report that commitment is key.
“When nonprofits have strong mission, values, history, and community support, they are almost certainly more effective in evoking strong responses from the community around the issues that they are addressing,” Coleman said.
“We know how important the work is we do,” McGhee said. “It’s not just a job; we choose to give back to the kids and see them grow and develop.”
“The value of adult literacy to our economy is estimated at more than $200 billion per year in additional wages and reduced costs for public support programs,” Hernandez said.
Without the work of not-for-profits, our community might not be the same, say advocates.
“(Our) services can be found (commercially), but they aren’t easily found, and so without the Hope Council, there would be too many people feeling, well, hopeless,” contends Brown.
Others agree. “Without the after school programs many kids might into trouble,” McGhee said. “These are our future educators, doctors and social workers; they need constructive outlets for their energy.”
“Many animals would find themselves displaced, homeless, or at the mercy of the elements,” Culter said. “Without our services, the public would see a drastic increase in the stray and unwanted animal population, which could lead to an increase in local animal illnesses and property damage.”
“Women and Children’s Horizons is the only agency in Kenosha County providing services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault....If we were not here, victims would enter the courtroom alone. They would stay in abusive relationships because our shelter wasn’t there to take them in,” Newton said.
“I can’t imagine a Kenosha community without the Shalom Center leading the charge to end homelessness and providing food for those in need,” Coleman said. “I ask…If Shalom Center was not here, who would take care of the homeless? Who would provide meals to those who needed one?”
When it comes to non-profits, Kenosha is resource-rich community, observes McGhee.”The Boys & Girls Club is only one small piece of the puzzle; we’re really blessed to have so many non-profits in Kenosha.”
