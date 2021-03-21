Not just numbers: Lives lost to COVID remembered in Kenosha County

As of this writing, more than 300 people in Kenosha County have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last spring.

Every day, the Kenosha News has done due diligence in reporting the numbers of those who have tested positive, negative, died and been hospitalized with the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

It may be easy to get caught up in statistics, but these are not just numbers — they are men and women whose loss has been deeply felt by those they left behind.

While the Kenosha News has covered some of the stories of citizens who have passed from the disease, here we take the opportunity to share the life stories of a few more Kenosha County residents who succumbed to COVID-19.

The following are the stories of six families who lost a total of eight loved ones to the virus.

Our staff recognizes that it is not an easy task to recall the circumstances of unexpected death and appreciates the sharing of these stories by family and friends.

