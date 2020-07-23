Not Labor Day weekend either: Kenosha's rescheduled fireworks canceled
Kenosha's fireworks, which had been postponed until Labor Day weekend, have been canceled entirely.

The cancellation follows cancellation of the Kenosha Classic Cruise-in car show traditionally held on Labor Day weekend. 

On April 28 the city had announced that the traditional Fourth of July fireworks would be moved to Sunday, Sept. 6 and the Civic Veterans Parade would not be held.

"Celebrating Independence Day with a parade and fireworks is one of our community’s favorite traditions,” Mayor John Antaramian said at the time. “However, it would not be responsible for the City to host a gathering with large crowds at this point in time.”

With COVID-19 cases up in Kenosha and statewide, the decision was made to cancel entirely.

