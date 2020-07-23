Not Labor Day weekend either: Kenosha's rescheduled fireworks canceled

We laid down a tarp on the wet grass after the rain stopped just in the knick of time for Kenosha's Fourth of July fireworks show. Lying flat on our backs, we watched the fireworks explode, literally right on top of us.
The fireworks go off in front of a crowd along the harbor on the Fourth of July.
Kenosha's fireworks, which had been postponed until Labor Day weekend, have been canceled entirely.
The cancellation follows cancellation of the Kenosha Classic Cruise-in car show traditionally held on Labor Day weekend.
On April 28 the city had announced that the traditional Fourth of July fireworks would be moved to Sunday, Sept. 6 and the Civic Veterans Parade would not be held.
"Celebrating Independence Day with a parade and fireworks is one of our community’s favorite traditions,” Mayor John Antaramian said at the time. “However, it would not be responsible for the City to host a gathering with large crowds at this point in time.”
With COVID-19 cases up in Kenosha and statewide, the decision was made to cancel entirely.
