Not this summer: Kenosha Homecoming Car Show is canceled

The Kenosha History Center has announced that the 2020 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show has been canceled for this summer.

The next show will be held July 31, 2021.

"This decision was not taken lightly and it was not made before much deliberation. The Kenosha County Historical Society Board of Directors and the Homecoming Car Show Committee feel that the safety of staff, volunteers, visitors and our community is of the utmost importance and it is the only decision that could be made with that concern in mind," the news release said.

"We are already looking forward to the 2021 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show and we will continue to work hard to make it a memorable world class automobile event."

The announcement follows other cancellations of Kenosha summer events. On Wednesday the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha canceled Taste of Wisconsin; earlier the city announced the Civic Veterans Parade will not be held and the Fourth of July fireworks will be moved to Labor Day weekend.

Participants who have paid registrations on file with the Kenosha History Center have three options, according to the release: