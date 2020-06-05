Not this summer: PB&J concert series is canceled
Not this summer: PB&J concert series is canceled

Happenings Magazine has announced that its annual PB&J concert series will be canceled this summer.  

It follows with other event cancellations in the city and county that have been coming in almost every day,  

"After consulting with our presenting partner the City of Kenosha and numerous conversations with Mayor John Antaramian, we have decided the responsible thing to do is to cancel this year's PB&J concert series," the magazine said in a news release. .

"Consideration was given to possibly staging an abbreviated concert series beginning in August. However, we have come to the conclusion that to proceed would not be in the best interest and welfare of everyone involved. Given the large crowds that attend our shows, we cannot responsibly ensure social distancing would take place.

"After staging this event for 18 years, it is a decision made with a heavy heart. However, our hearts would be even heavier if someone would ultimately contract COVID-19 at one of our concerts. After these many Thursdays together, we have come to know so many of the wonderful people who have supported us over the years, which makes this a very personal decision.

"We are hopeful that we will see all of you again in 2021." 

