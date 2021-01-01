Notable passings of 2020: Saying goodbye to influential Kenosha area residents

She began getting involved with the Trevor community when she and her husband moved there in 1951.

Miller served as “lunch lady” and head cook at Trevor Grade School for 20 years. She was the first unofficial Trevor Fire Department dispatcher, a local historian, and Boy Scouts volunteer.

Vi and Red were early members of the Trevor Social Club, which eventually became the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. They were instrumental in saving and having the original Twin Oaks School House moved to the Historical Society Grounds. On June 1, 2007, the grounds were named Miller Park of Trevor. In 2010, Vi was named the Remarkable Older American, an award given to her for “making a world of difference.”

Ray Forgianni

Ray Forgianni, a founder of Kenosha HarborMarket and a former city planner who influenced the redevelopment of Kenosha’s lakefront, died Sept. 26 at age 71 from complications of COVID-19.

Born in Kenosha, on April 23, 1949, he was the son of Raymond A. Forgianni Sr. and Josephine Forgianni. On June 30, 1973, he married Carole A. Chiappetta.

Forgianni was the City Planner and Director of City Development for the City of Kenosha for 33 years, retiring in 2006.