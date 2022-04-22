Noted author stops by RegiMen Barber Collective for reading in Kenosha

Kenosha and New York City are more alike than may seem.

That’s according to author and Brooklyn English teacher Sidik Fofana. who stopped by the RegiMen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., Friday during his visit to Kenosha.

Fofana read from his upcoming short story collection “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs” and took part in a discussion with Black business owners.

The book is composed of nine short stories about the residents of a fictional building in Harlem who are facing gentrification and economic hardship.

“What’s going on in New York and Boston, which is where I originally grew up, are urban issues and American issues,” said Fofana, a featured guest in Carthage‘s Visiting Writers Series.

“When I came to Kenosha, immediately on the driving tour I hear ‘Oh, this part is being revitalized and we should be using these condos.’ I kind of reinforces the idea that this is a national issue of gentrification. You see how different communities interact or don’t interact or need to interact.

“Again, it speaks to the national discussion about how groups of people particularly defined by race and economics and how they interact and form an ongoing dialogue.”

Fofana said he thinks of gentrification as a “political issue that can have a good and evil (outcome). It’s such a complicated issue when a city becomes revitalized. It could be for the better, but who are the people benefiting from it?”

It marked Fofana’s first time in Kenosha. He’s been here about a week.

“It feels like home,” Fofana said. He said the area surrounding the barbershop feels like “the block in the Bronx that I live in.”

“Especially when you step into a barbershop,” he said. “Everyone’s been very welcoming and excited about the book’s release.”

“Stories from the Tenants Downstairs” will be released in late summer. It’s being published by Simon & Schuster.

Carthage College Visiting Writer

Cameron Swallow, wife of Carthage College president John Swallow, helped organize the event.

Swallow said she first learned of Fofana after reading about his work in The Sewanee Review literary journal.

“As we were planning for our exit from the pandemic at Carthage we said, ‘Who do we want to have at Carthage when we start having guests again, when we start doing travel again and having events? Who do we want to invite? We said we waned Sidik Fofana to come here to Carthage,” she said.

She also said it was important for Fofana to reach area residents outside of the college at the collective space.

“I wanted to make sure there was a community component to the visit,” she said. “This is the immediate place that I thought of when having the community component.”

DeShaun Foster, of BLAK Coffee Kenosha, provided lattes and blended drinks for attendees during the reading. Carthage paid for all the sales.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.