Nothing Bundt Cakes hosting November fundraiser for Hospice Alliance

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 9740 76th St. No. 108, Pleasant Prairie, plans to donate 15 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15-20 . Orders can also be made via phone by calling Nothing Bundt Cakes at 262-229-5570. Mention Hospice Alliance when ordering for the purchase to benefit the not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider.