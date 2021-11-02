 Skip to main content
Nothing Bundt Cakes hosting November fundraiser for Hospice Alliance
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 9740 76th St. No. 108, Pleasant Prairie, plans to donate 15 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15-20 . Orders can also be made via phone by calling Nothing Bundt Cakes at 262-229-5570. Mention Hospice Alliance when ordering for the purchase to benefit the not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider.

The donation event is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Hospice Alliance officially marks its 40th anniversary on Sept. 25, 2021. 

Funds generated during this event will apply to order when patrons mention the Hospice Alliance fundraiser.

For more information, contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

