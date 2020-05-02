Nothing could stop this Kenosha couple's special day

Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler were determined to make Saturday the most special of days.
And nothing — not even a global pandemic — could get in the way.
The couple were married on the front lawn of their Kenosha house in a brief ceremony Saturday afternoon, attended by several family and friends, along with others who seemingly happened upon the event in the vehicles and stopped by for a moment.
For the couple, who have dated for three years, keeping the first Saturday of May was important and symbolic because of the hope the start of spring provides.
And that’s something everybody can use a little of nowadays, they said.
“We’ve been through a lot together the last three years,” Heather Itzenhuiser said. “And spring represents new beginnings.”
May Day, which was Friday, may be the most symbolic of all days, Eric said.
“(That) is one of the biggest new beginnings and rebirth stories,” he said. “I was like, let’s have (the wedding) as close as we can (to that day). When everything hit, we wanted to keep the date.”
Getting all the logistics squared away wasn’t too bad of a challenge, the couple said, aside from securing the marriage license, which they were able to do online.
From there, with the help of many, including Pastor Johnny Poole, everything just fell into place.
“We decided just to do it on our front lawn,” Eric said. “We still had the social distancing. We had people driving by, and we even had a Facebook live. ... We were going to do it in the backyard, but that was just too cramped.”
A sign of hope
And by having it in the front yard, in view of neighbors, passersby, and those in attendance — most of whom wore masks to emphasize staying safe — the couple agreed it would send a special message.
“We could also show hope during this pandemic, too,” Eric said.
Heather added that a sign of strength also was important to her, as she’s seen some of the effects of the coronavirus in her job at Ascension Hospital.
“It just gives us hope,” she said. “It was very special (to have people who could attend). People were driving by and honking. It was great to share it with them.”
What started as a co-worker relationship at Gordman’s three years ago quickly blossomed into dating and finally to Saturday’s wedding vows.
It took a little bit of prodding, Eric admitted, as he was a bit on the quiet and shy side at first.
“I was just the quiet guy there in the corner, just there to do my job,” said Eric, who previously served in the Air Force and now works at Putzmeister America in Sturtevant. “Then she got me to finally talk, then we were just friends for a bit. We started dating after I helped her move into here.”
Children all helped
Heather credited her children, Grace, Alexandra and Samuel Lawler, who all were in the wedding party, for playing key roles in the ceremony.
Without a hairdresser available, Grace handled her mother’s hair and makeup, while Alexandra was on dress detail, and Samuel walked his mother to the alter just outside the front door.
As for the honeymoon? Well, like everything else right at the moment, that’s on hold.
But when it does happen, the newlyweds are hoping to see the Grand Canyon in September.
“If it’s canceled, we’ll put it off a year and still go,” Heather said.
Regardless of when that happens, they certainly won’t forget Saturday or their new beginning.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.