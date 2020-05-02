Nothing could stop this Kenosha couple's special day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eric Itzenhuiser and Heather Lawler were determined to make Saturday the most special of days.

And nothing — not even a global pandemic — could get in the way.

The couple were married on the front lawn of their Kenosha house in a brief ceremony Saturday afternoon, attended by several family and friends, along with others who seemingly happened upon the event in the vehicles and stopped by for a moment.

For the couple, who have dated for three years, keeping the first Saturday of May was important and symbolic because of the hope the start of spring provides.

And that’s something everybody can use a little of nowadays, they said.

“We’ve been through a lot together the last three years,” Heather Itzenhuiser said. “And spring represents new beginnings.”

May Day, which was Friday, may be the most symbolic of all days, Eric said.

“(That) is one of the biggest new beginnings and rebirth stories,” he said. “I was like, let’s have (the wedding) as close as we can (to that day). When everything hit, we wanted to keep the date.”