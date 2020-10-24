 Skip to main content
Nov. 2 deadline for next phase of economic recovery grants
Nov. 2 deadline for next phase of economic recovery grants

A well-timed small business grant program could be useful to Kenosha businesses in the wake of the both COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction caused by recent civil unrest

The application deadline is Nov. 2 for The We’re All in Small Business Grant program, phase 2. It is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet as they re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also encouraging adoption of best practices to keep employees, customers, and communities safe.

The program particularly aimed at restaurants and taverns will provide grants to Wisconsin small businesses to assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory. It is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Phase 1 of the program was designed, marketed and administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). Applications have closed for phase 1. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is administering phase 2 of the program, with WEDC focused on marketing the program.

Grant recipients will pledge to observe health safety best practices in their facilities to protect employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate.

Businesses can apply online at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/WEDCGrant/

The Department of Revenue indicated the online application will not take long to complete. Applicants should, however, have the business’s 2019 federal tax return ready and available before starting the application. The amount of revenue from the appropriate line of their 2019 federal form is used to determine eligibility. DOR warns that applicants cannot save and complete the application at a later time.

More than $100 million in additional economic stabilization programs have been made available for small businesses and communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other programs include providing support to the lodging industry, live music and performance venues, cultural non-profits, and privately-owned movie theaters. They were also funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

