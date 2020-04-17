Number of COVID-19 cases in the state climb over 4,000

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased to 232 Friday, while statewide cases topped 4,000.

Wisconsin’s cases increased by 170 from Thursday to Friday, with 4,045 cases and 205 deaths. According to state data, about 29% of people in the state who have tested positive have required hospitalization.

In Kenosha County, five people have died from the virus, four of those deaths in the last week

The Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center are continuing to see an increasing number of cases.

Sgt. David Wright said 10 staff members have now tested positive, and those staff members all in quarantine at home. None have required hospitalization, he said. Wright said no inmates at the facilities have tested positive, but said he could not release the number of people who had been tested.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.