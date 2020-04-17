Number of COVID-19 cases in the state climb over 4,000

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased to 232 Friday, while statewide cases topped 4,000.
Wisconsin’s cases increased by 170 from Thursday to Friday, with 4,045 cases and 205 deaths. According to state data, about 29% of people in the state who have tested positive have required hospitalization.
In Kenosha County, five people have died from the virus, four of those deaths in the last week
The Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center are continuing to see an increasing number of cases.
Sgt. David Wright said 10 staff members have now tested positive, and those staff members all in quarantine at home. None have required hospitalization, he said. Wright said no inmates at the facilities have tested positive, but said he could not release the number of people who had been tested.
