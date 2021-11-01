Numbers small, but opinions strong early outside courthouse as Rittenhouse trial begins

Hoping for impartiality

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Davis, president of the Kenosha NAACP, said he hoped that the judge would approach the trial without political biases.

“I’m just looking of it to be a fair and just trial,” Davis said. “We all look for people to put their personal feelings aside.”

When Grant spoke to the crowd, he lambasted what he perceived to be unfairly lenient treatment that Rittenhouse had received leading up to the trial.

In a statement, the Rainbow Push Coalition said it considered Rittenhouse to be a “domestic terrorist,” who came to Kenosha “with the expressed intent to not only shoot but shoot to kill.”

“All Americans should be outraged by even the idea that this case is anything less than domestic terrorism,” the statement said, “We must be safe and civil in our attempt to exercise our freedom of speech and right to protest in this democracy.”

They also emphasized the impact the trial could have on national issues.

“We consider this trial a turning point in the discourse of social justice and reforming the criminal justice system,” the statement said.