Nurse bystander saves Kenosha girl from pool

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
CALEDONIA — Tragedy was averted on the Fourth of July when a 3-year-old Kenosha girl was saved by a nurse bystander during a near-drowning incident at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38 in Caledonia.
The Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
The bystander found the child unresponsive in a pool at Jellystone, according to Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder, who noted the nurse “pulled the child out of the water” and “delivered back blows,” after which “water came out” and the child “began coughing and started to cry.”
“The bystander just happened to be there at the right time,” said Roeder.
“She was alert and conscious when our people got there,” Roeder said, noting the child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa “as a precaution.”
“The ride to the hospital was uneventful,” he said. “The child was napping in mom’s lap.”
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“Early on in the pandemic, this is my husband, Bob Philips (my corona warrior) wearing his mask to keep himself safe, as well as for the safety of others,” writes Mary Philips.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“I very proud to show off the beautiful face mask my daughter-in-law Carol made for me. She made many for relatives and friends. It is soooooo very important to cooperate with the rules set before us to make our country healthy again, and we can go out eventually without covering up … if everyone cooperates,” writes Bettie Wawzyniak of Somers.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery, which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
AN ADORABLE MASK
"I wear my Jedi Java mask out of respect for others and, let's be honest, it's quite adorable," writes Trivia Vargas.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
Marshall, age 6, is wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a helmet to make sure his bike ride is safe.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY DEB FARO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
AN ESSENTIAL WORKER
Amanda Balmes took this selfie wearing a mask because she is listed as an essential worker and has to go out. She resides in Pleasant Prairie.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
MASKS AT LAKESIDE
Andy Cross and Amy Watson wore masks on a fun walk at Winthrop Harbor.
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
PROTECTING OTHERS
"I wear a mask to protect myself & my youngest granddaughter Tessa, age 2," writes Shirley Tutor-Perez of Kenosha. "She has asthma and if I were to bring COVID-19 home it could potentially be fatal. So I wear a mask to protect myself and others. And I got one to match my hair color."
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
WEARING MASK IS LIKE VOTING
"I took this selfie right before picking up food from Pimmy's, one of our favorite Kenosha restaurants," wrote Jennifer Biel Franco of Kenosha. "Wearing a mask is like voting. You do it not only for yourself but also as a contribution to your community. For me, I wear a mask in public to protect everyone, but, in particular, for my 90-year-old mother Aileen Biel, who has been staying with us since the pandemic hit in mid-March."
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
“My name is Theodore Torrez, and these are my children” he writes. “I work for Kenosha News as a carrier. My children and I wear masks for our protection and the protection of others.”
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
STAY SAFE AND STAY HOME
Fred and Jan Whitten have been married 60 years. They say they are wearing masks to stay safe and are staying home!
The Kenosha News welcomes your photo of mask wearing. You can share your photo for publication, and for the News’ online gallery which is shared on the Kenosha News Facebook page, by sending it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Include your name and municipality and tell us why you wear a mask.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Danielle Lynn shows off her face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED BY DANIELLE LYNN
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"My daughter Kennedi and I doing our part and staying safe."
SUBMITTED BY KIM SIANIS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Karen Ocampo sent in this photo of little Lili at her doctor's appointment at Children's in Kenosha on May 6.
KAREN OCAMPO
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Cynthia Ours, 2, covers up with this face mask the day of a surgical procedure at Childrens in Milwaukee. Cynthia's procedure went well, and she is back at home, the family reported Wednesday afternoon.
Submitted by the Ours family
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Nancy Wick wears a creative mask made by her friend, Linda.
SUBMITTED BY NANCY WICK
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"I've been getting a lot of smiles with my face mask," said Deb Mikesch.
SUBMITTED BY DEB MIKESCH
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"Wash your hands and stay home!" says Wendy Moravec, who sent this picture in to the Kenosha News.
Submitted by Wendy Moravec
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Kenneth Sprague is staying safe with his purple cloth face mask during the pandemic.
Submitted by Kenneth Sprague
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Lisa Quilico is sporting this sugar skull-themed face mask while taking precautions against the coronavirus.
Submitted by Lisa Quilico
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Ryne Goralski, corporate accounts manager for the Kenosha Kingfish, reps the team with a Kingfish bandana covering his face.
Ryne Goralski
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Wayne Wilson sports his "Admit One" face mask while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Wayne Wilson
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Alyssa and Lauren wear face masks while working at Festival Foods.
Submitted by Amy Miceli
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Resident Steve Z. sent in this face mask selfie to the Kenosha News, showing how he's staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Steve Z.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"We are doing our part if we have to go out!" said Ashley Hanson, who submitted this photo to the Kenosha News.
SUBMITTED BY ASHLEY HANSON
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Vernon Voss sent this photo into the Kenosha News, showing off his face mask for the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBMITTED BY VERNON VOSS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Peggy W. submitted this photo of her homemade mask.
Submitted by
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
"My husband and I going to Costco! My mother made them for us. They are medical grade. She’s making them for the hospital she use to work at."
Submitted by Cori Madsen
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Nicole Smith shows of this improvised face mask she's wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Submitted by Nicole Smith
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
This photo submitted by Rhianna OShea shows some fun being had with the COVID-19 restrictions at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.
Submitted by Rhianna OShea
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Maria Sarantakis
Maria Sarantakis
Linda Pleuger
"Just because you have to wear a mask, does not mean you can't be fashionable! Stay safe, everyone!" said Linda Pleugerr of Trevor
Provided photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.