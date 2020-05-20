Nurse from Bristol tests positive for COVID-19, fights for her life

She contacted her employer and was told she could come in Monday to be tested.

“By Sunday she was just in such pain she had tears in her eyes and I said, ‘We need to go in,’” said Ron, himself a paramedic for 16 years.

He said it looked as though she had strep throat. “She was so sick I had to piggyback her to the car. She could barely walk.”

After two types of strep throat tests and a test for mononucleosis all came back negative, Michelle was tested for COVID-19 and returned home.

“She woke up Monday and said her entire body was screaming in pain,” Ron said, adding they got the positive COVID-19 result as he was heading back to the hospital with her.

Those were the last moments he has been able to physically be with her, as he was not allowed into the hospital. She called him the following day to let him know her white blood cell count was extremely low and doctors thought she might have leukemia.

By Tuesday afternoon she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit on the ground floor, and the family called to talk to her as they visited through a window.