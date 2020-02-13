Nurses Foundation offering scholarships

The Nurses Foundation of Racine is offering scholarships to student nurses in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

The applicant must be:

A resident of or be employed in health care in Racine, Kenosha or Walworth.

A student accepted into a National League of Nursing or a Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education accredited associate, baccalaureate or graduate nursing program.

A student in good academic standing.

The applicant needs to submit three signed letters of recommendation from the current year: one each from faculty, employer and personal.

The completed application form, transcripts and letters of recommendation must be postmarked by Feb. 28.

Applications are available at www.nursesfoundationofracine.org or through school financial aid offices.

Completed applications should be mailed to Nurses Foundation of Racine Inc., P.O Box 323, Franksville, WI 53126 or emailed to nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com.

