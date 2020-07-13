Nursing mothers protest on church lawn

According to Zoe Friedrick, director of First United Daycare, Vernezze was let go for several reasons, including uncovered breastfeeding.

“It was 100 percent not my main reason for terminating her,” she said.

She added that, while breastfeeding is allowed by staff at the center, staff “do need to cover and this in our personnel policies.”

Vernezze counters that the topic of “uncovered breastfeeding” is not covered in the handbook and was not discussed during her hiring process, making her termination unfair and discriminatory.

“As soon as I heard (that one of the reasons was for uncovered breastfeeding), I was pretty sure that reason was illegal,” Vernezze said.

As protest rallies go, this one was pretty chill. With many of the participants napping or eating, this one will probably go on record for being one of the summer’s most relaxed demonstrations.

Many mothers sported colorful T-shirts promoting breastfeeding. Vernezze had designed one with an image of Dr. Suess’s Cat in the Hat saying, “I will feed him here; I will feed him there; I will feed him uncovered anywhere!”