Nursing mothers protest on church lawn

“Would you want to eat with a blanket on your head?”
This was among several protest signs offered at a protest demonstration held Monday on the lawn of First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St.
Some 25 family groups — young mothers, infants and toddlers, attended the rally to demonstrate for Cheyenne Vernezze, a mother who had been recently terminated from her position at First United Daycare for, among other things, nursing her infant while uncovered.
Vernezze, 22, a resident of Salem, who had been employed as a teacher by the daycare since early March, was terminated July 6. Breastfeeding her 7-month-old son Jax while uncovered, was stated as one of the reasons.
This was enough to incite the consternation of local woman, including La Leche League, a lactation organization, and a social media group called The Kenosha Moms.
When Murphy Beirbach, of Milwaukee, heard about Vernezze’s termination, she put together Monday’s rally and posted it on Facebook.
A Milwaukee resident, Bierbach, is mother to a 15-month-old son and has worked as a “postpartum doula” providing emotional help and other services to new mothers.
“I put it together because it’s super important, and it’s awesome there are so many here to support the cause,” Bierbach said.
According to Zoe Friedrick, director of First United Daycare, Vernezze was let go for several reasons, including uncovered breastfeeding.
“It was 100 percent not my main reason for terminating her,” she said.
She added that, while breastfeeding is allowed by staff at the center, staff “do need to cover and this in our personnel policies.”
Vernezze counters that the topic of “uncovered breastfeeding” is not covered in the handbook and was not discussed during her hiring process, making her termination unfair and discriminatory.
“As soon as I heard (that one of the reasons was for uncovered breastfeeding), I was pretty sure that reason was illegal,” Vernezze said.
As protest rallies go, this one was pretty chill. With many of the participants napping or eating, this one will probably go on record for being one of the summer’s most relaxed demonstrations.
Many mothers sported colorful T-shirts promoting breastfeeding. Vernezze had designed one with an image of Dr. Suess’s Cat in the Hat saying, “I will feed him here; I will feed him there; I will feed him uncovered anywhere!”
Attendees felt strongly about the issue of mother’s being allowed to breastfeed freely and in public.
Signs and posters invoked advice to”Support your local dairy farm,” “Let Babies Eat” and “Keep Calm, it’s a Baby Eating.”
“Women shouldn’t be fired for feeding their babies; it’s natural,” said mom Stephanie D’Amico, of Racine.
“They should be able to breastfeed whenever, however, wherever,” added her mother, Melissa Best.
“It’s a hard enough task being a mom, and breastfeeding is hard too,” noted Quanita Kraai, of Kenosha, who attended with her daughter, Rosie, age one.
Most, including Vernezze, took issue with having to place a blanket over a child’s head for modesty.
“It’s just not fair — babies just want to eat and my son doesn’t want to be covered up—he shouldn’t be forced to eat that way.”
Said the Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt, pastor of First United Methodist Church, “I’m incredibly supportive of breastfeeding; it’s always good when people want to speak their minds.”
