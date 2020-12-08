Oakfire Pizzeria Napoletana up and running in Somers

But that's not where it ends, Scotney said, as the menu incorporates plenty of Wisconsin flavors as well.

And that's what gets him excited.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We essentially picked an American name so that we can take the spirit of what we're passionate about, but mix a little Wisconsin in there and infuse it with some of our local Wisconsin vendors, some local Wisconsin cheeses, and have the freedom to kind of experiment with it," Scotney said. "... The opportunity to celebrate what's awesome about Wisconsin with Neapolitan pizza and get creative with it was the exciting kind of twist."

At its roots, Neapolitan pizza also is a celebration of all different walks of life, Scotney said, and it took just the first day of business to see that was coming true.

"We saw it on our opening day," he said. "(We had) all sorts of different age levels. We saw families in here, young couples enjoying pizza at the bar, we saw older couples coming in. It was really exciting to see such a diverse crowd coming in."

What also sets Oakfire apart is the cooking process, which is sped up compared to normal pizza establishments by the kind of dough that's used and also the temperature it cooks at, Scotney said.