Occupants safely escape residential fire Wednesday

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a housefire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of smoke emanating from the residence from dispatchers.
Dispatchers received a call at 3:44 p.m. about a fire near the intersection of 24th Avenue and 53rd Street.
Jimmy Quintan, who was in the home at the time, said the fire started after candles in the home fell over. Quintan said the fire was an accident, and the four other people in the house safely exited.
Check back for more details at kenoshanews.com.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jillian Craig
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Joe States
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.