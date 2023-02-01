 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Occupants safely escape residential fire Wednesday

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a housefire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of smoke emanating from the residence from dispatchers.

Dispatchers received a call at 3:44 p.m. about a fire near the intersection of 24th Avenue and 53rd Street. 

Jimmy Quintan, who was in the home at the time, said the fire started after candles in the home fell over. Quintan said the fire was an accident, and the four other people in the house safely exited.

Check back for more details at kenoshanews.com.

