Oct. 20 event celebrates Tremper High School Auditorium renovation

The Tremper High School Music and Theatre Departments will present a Dedication Performance at 7 tonight (Oct. 20) in the Tremper Auditorium.

The event celebrates the recent renovation of the Tremper Auditorium and will feature performances by the Wind Ensemble, Chorale, Symphonic Orchestra and the Theatre Arts Program.

The directors are Polly Amborn, Helen Breitenbach, Nic Cicerale and Kathy Ripley.

Also during the program, former Tremper band director and department chairman, Louis Covelli, will reflect on the history of the Tremper Auditorium.

The Wind Ensemble will begin the concert with “Fanfare and Flourishes” by James Curnow.

The Chorale will perform “Ad Nostra” by Jacob Narverud.

The Theatre Arts Program will perform a scene from “The 39 Steps” by Patrick Barlow.

The Symphonic Orchestra will play an excerpt from Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings, op. 48.”

The concert will conclude with a joint performance of “When You Believe” from “The Prince of Egypt,” written by Stephen Schwartz and arranged by Audrey Snyder and John Moss.

The event is free and open to the public at the high school, 8560 26th Ave. Note: Masks are required.

