O'Day and Yuhas to head County Board

John O’Day and Monica Yuhas were chosen by their fellow County Board members Tuesday to serve as chair and vice-chair, respectively, during this two-year term.
Selecting the new leaders was the first order of business for the newly-sworn in board members.
“I’m eager to work with this new County Board to continue moving Kenosha County forward,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “The four new supervisors add a nice breadth of expertise to the board, and Chairman O’Day and Vice Chairwoman Yuhas bring many years of experience in government to their new leadership roles. I am confident in their ability to lead effectively.”
In accepting the position and thanking supervisors for their confidence, O’Day announced he will donate a portion of his monthly board chairman stipend to a charity chosen by each supervisor.
This month, he will make a $200 donation to Women and Children’s Horizons in the name of District 1 Supervisor William Grady.
“I want to set a precedent for people to think about charities,” O’Day said. “A lot of them are seeing increased needs right now.”
O’Day backed by Rose
O’Day, nominated by supervisor Terry Rose, was selected by unanimous vote. He was the sole nominee for the County Board chairman position vacated by Daniel Esposito, who did not seek re-election.
Rose pointed to O’Day’s “broad experience” on the County Board in making the nomination.
O’Day has served since 1996, is a past chairman of the Human Services and Finance committees and has served on the Land Use and Public Works committees. He also served as chairman of the Human Services Board, as a member of the Health Board, and as a member of the Board of Trustees for Brookside Care Center.
He said he believes O’Day will work to reach compromise on contentious issues and ensure supervisors “work together for the betterment of the community.”
Yuhas nominated by Gentz
Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz nominated Yuhas for vice-chair. Supervisor Gabe Nudo was also nominated for the position. Yuhas was chosen by a vote of 15-7.
In making the nomination, Gentz said Yuhas, while only serving her second term on the County Board, has 11 years of government experience. In addition to serving as a village trustee in Pleasant Prairie, Yuhas has served as a trustee for the Wisconsin League of Municipalities.
“She has never missed a meeting on the County Board,” Gentz said, adding she studies the materials and comes prepared to meetings, visited each county department to learn about its function, did a ride-along with sheriff deputies and sat in with dispatchers. “To me, that’s leadership.”
Yuhas made history Tuesday, becoming the first supervisor to be named vice chairman after serving one term.
“I’m extremely humbled by the support and confidence of the supervisors,” Yuhas said Wednesday, adding she feels, in addition to her hard work, they saw in her an ability “to rise above partisan politics and find practical solutions to everyday problems.”
Yuhas said she is encouraged that the number of women on the County Board has grown to six.
Prior to selecting the new chairman and vice chairman, newly elected members were sworn into office. Joining the board for their first term are Sandra Beth, Jerry Gully, Sharon Pomaville, and Lon Wienke.
‘Please leave your politics at the door’
The monthly stipend for serving on the County Board is $1,087.67 for the chairman and $543.84 for supervisors.
Wienke ran unopposed for the seat vacated by Dennis Elverman. Before retiring from office after 24 years, Elverman, encouraged the board to be less partisan.
“Please leave your politics at the door,” Elverman said. “Our constituents deserve better.”
He said, if supervisors “have a good idea and a plan for that idea, share it and explain it,” and they will be successful.
O’Day said Wednesday he will work to foster cooperation and cohesion.
“We need to sit down and be nonpartisan at every County Board meeting,” O’Day said. “We are in this together and need to do what is best for Kenosha County.”
O’Day said he is speaking with supervisors about where their strengths lie and their desire for various committee assignments. He also is keeping an eye on the budget as a result of an anticipated COVID-19-related decrease in revenue.
For example, last year the county received $16 million in sales tax revenue from Prime Outlets mall, which is now dark. Fortunately, O’Day said, the county has 28% of its total operating budget in reserves.
“Our budget is being looked at every day,” O’Day said. “My hope is Kenosha County is better two years from now than we are today.”
