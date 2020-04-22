O'Day and Yuhas to head County Board

Rose pointed to O’Day’s “broad experience” on the County Board in making the nomination.

O’Day has served since 1996, is a past chairman of the Human Services and Finance committees and has served on the Land Use and Public Works committees. He also served as chairman of the Human Services Board, as a member of the Health Board, and as a member of the Board of Trustees for Brookside Care Center.

He said he believes O’Day will work to reach compromise on contentious issues and ensure supervisors “work together for the betterment of the community.”

Yuhas nominated by Gentz

Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz nominated Yuhas for vice-chair. Supervisor Gabe Nudo was also nominated for the position. Yuhas was chosen by a vote of 15-7.

In making the nomination, Gentz said Yuhas, while only serving her second term on the County Board, has 11 years of government experience. In addition to serving as a village trustee in Pleasant Prairie, Yuhas has served as a trustee for the Wisconsin League of Municipalities.