O'Day elected chairman of County Board, Yuhas elected vice chair

John O’Day is the new chairman of the Kenosha County Board, elected unanimously Tuesday night at the board's reorganization meeting.
O'Day, who won re-election this month, has been a board supervisor since 1996. He had been serving as board vice president.
O'Day, of Kenosha, is a real estate broker with Prime Realty.
He recently answered the Kenosha News candidate question this way:
"I continue to run because I made a promise to the taxpayers to spend their money wisely if elected and will always be vigilante about that promise. My priorities going forward include running for county chairman as I’m now vice chairman and assigning committee chairs. Also getting any new supervisors up to speed ASAP about county issues, especially the 2021 budget."
Elected vice chairman was Monica Yuhas, who also won re-election this month. She won on a 15-7 vote over Gabe Nudo.
Yuhas, of Pleasant Prairie, was elected to the board in 2018.
-- Jill Tatge-Rozell
