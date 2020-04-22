Offering another helping hand

The Kenosha-area community continues to open its hearts and wallets for those battling COVID-19 on the front lines.
And Wednesday afternoon was just another example of such generosity.
The Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans and Honor Guard groups, with help from the Mission BBQ restaurant, 6930 75th St., Kenosha, delivered 80 hot meals to the nursing staff at Froedtert South Hospital, 9555 76th St., in Pleasant Prairie.
“They’re our heroes,” Treasurer Rich Bowker said. “They’re right in there in the pandemic working with the (virus).”
Bowker, who is an original member of the veterans group that was established in 1985, said the connection quickly was made with the local Mission BBQ location and its manager, Tina Richardson.
The two entities have partnered in the past, and this was another time they could work together to help out a bigger cause, Bowker said.
“She’s done a lot of stuff for us, so I contacted her, and she thought it would be a great idea and would go in with us,” he said.
Offering assistance around the community is the basis of the veterans group, Bowker said, and in times like these, that’s when everybody needs to pull together even more.
“That’s what we’re there for,” he said. “The money we collect from (our summer fundraiser), that’s what we give back to the community.”
The veterans recently donated to help build tiny homes for veterans in Racine, to the Shalom Center and also to God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, among others, Bowker said.
“We had some money left over (from those donations), so we said, ‘Let’s do something for the nurses at the hospital,’” he said. “We all need each other. They’re our heroes, because they’re the ones working hard with this (pandemic).”
The Honor Guard, which is part of the veterans group, helps with military funerals around the area as well, Bowker said.
