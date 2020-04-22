Offering another helping hand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kenosha-area community continues to open its hearts and wallets for those battling COVID-19 on the front lines.

And Wednesday afternoon was just another example of such generosity.

The Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans and Honor Guard groups, with help from the Mission BBQ restaurant, 6930 75th St., Kenosha, delivered 80 hot meals to the nursing staff at Froedtert South Hospital, 9555 76th St., in Pleasant Prairie.

“They’re our heroes,” Treasurer Rich Bowker said. “They’re right in there in the pandemic working with the (virus).”

Bowker, who is an original member of the veterans group that was established in 1985, said the connection quickly was made with the local Mission BBQ location and its manager, Tina Richardson.

The two entities have partnered in the past, and this was another time they could work together to help out a bigger cause, Bowker said.

“She’s done a lot of stuff for us, so I contacted her, and she thought it would be a great idea and would go in with us,” he said.

Offering assistance around the community is the basis of the veterans group, Bowker said, and in times like these, that’s when everybody needs to pull together even more.