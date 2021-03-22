Officer, passenger suffer minor injuries following two-car collision that left squad on its side

A Kenosha police officer and a person he was transporting were injured following a two-vehicle crash that left the squad car on its side following impact at the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Sunday afternoon.
According to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department, the injuries were minor following the incident that occurred at about 1:15 p.m. The area around the accident was closed for about two hours.
Brittany Matson, who lives nearby, said she was traveling with her husband when they saw the accident and pulled up to the scene. Police and fire and rescue had not yet arrived, she said. The coupled stopped their vehicle and got out to check on the people in the squad car, which had been flipped on its side. A minivan, which appeared to have been involved in the crash, also remained at the scene, she said.
“(My husband) used to be an EMT in the army,” she said. “We wanted to make sure everyone was OK. We didn’t even realize it was a police vehicle. When we were walking up we could just see the underneath of the vehicle because of it being on its side.”
When they walked around the vehicle, they saw the windshield “completely smashed” and the airbags deployed, she said. Matson’s husband and a friend went to assist and saw the officer and a man in the backseat of the squad. Her husband boosted the friend up onto the vehicle and they asked about their condition.
In the meantime, she said, a crowd had gathered with some people on their phones recording the accident while others called 911. Soon after, the Kenosha Fire Department arrived with extrication equipment. However, none was used, she said.
“The police officer ended up climbing out of the car on his own,” she said. Firefighters used a ladder to get up onto the vehicle and pried open the door to free the passenger.
Matson and her husband then spoke to the driver of the minivan, who she described as “freaking out” following the crash.
“He was just so distraught,” she said.
Three ambulances were called to the scene with personnel attending to each man, according to Matson.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation. In an email Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said the accident report had not yet been completed and that no further details were ready to be released.