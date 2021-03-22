Officer, passenger suffer minor injuries following two-car collision that left squad on its side

A Kenosha police officer and a person he was transporting were injured following a two-vehicle crash that left the squad car on its side following impact at the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department, the injuries were minor following the incident that occurred at about 1:15 p.m. The area around the accident was closed for about two hours.

Brittany Matson, who lives nearby, said she was traveling with her husband when they saw the accident and pulled up to the scene. Police and fire and rescue had not yet arrived, she said. The coupled stopped their vehicle and got out to check on the people in the squad car, which had been flipped on its side. A minivan, which appeared to have been involved in the crash, also remained at the scene, she said.

“(My husband) used to be an EMT in the army,” she said. “We wanted to make sure everyone was OK. We didn’t even realize it was a police vehicle. When we were walking up we could just see the underneath of the vehicle because of it being on its side.”