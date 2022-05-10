Officer Sheskey's counsel, Kenosha mayor respond to dismissal of civil rights lawsuit

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and Mayor John Antaramian have responded to the dismissal of a federal civil rights lawsuit that had been filed by Jacob Blake.

Blake recently dropped his lawsuit against Sheskey, who shot Blake during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down in August 2020.

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, after Blake resisted arrest during the disturbance and appeared to turn toward Sheskey with a knife. Blake was wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant at the time.

The shooting sparked days of violence and vandalism in Downtown Kenosha and made headlines across the globe.

Prosecutors cleared Sheskey of any criminal wrongdoing and later dropped the sexual assault charges against Blake as part of a plea deal. Blake filed the civil rights lawsuit in March 2021, alleging that Sheskey had used excessive force on him.

Court records indicate that attorneys for the two men filed notice on Friday that they had agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means Blake can't refile it. U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller ordered the case dismissed Monday.

Kenneth M. Battle, lead defense attorney for Sheskey, said in a press release Tuesday the officer is "extremely happy" the case was dismissed and "extremely thankful to those that supported him while he endured this entire process."

“I sincerely pray for healing, unity and peace for the City of Kenosha, and its residents, in the immediate future. Let’s begin to rebuild the bonds that have been frayed by such an unfortunate turn of events," Battle added.

Sheskey, who was placed on paid administrative lead immediately after the shooting, returned to duty with the Kenosha Police Department on March 31, 2021.

Antaramian, meanwhile, said the dismissal of Blake's civil rights lawsuit was not the result of a settlement or any monetary payment.

“I am hopeful that the dismissal of the civil lawsuit against Officer Sheskey puts an end to this difficult chapter for Kenosha,” Antaramian said in a press release. “I continue to support the fine work of the Kenosha Police Department."

This report contains reporting from the Associated Press.

