Officials investigating fatal accident Tuesday in Somers in the 3500 block of Green Bay Road

A two-car fatal accident Tuesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Green Bay Road continues to be under investigation.

According to a press release issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday morning, police and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the scene at 2:10 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that a 2015 Subaru driven by Darnell Lyons of Kenosha was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2013 Nissan that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 35th Street.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Kenosha, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

According to the release, the victim was the sole occupant of the Nissan and was ejected into the western ditch line of Highway 31.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.