Officials unveil completed second phase of Pike River Restoration Project in Petrifying Springs Park

Clean water benefits

“This is a clean water economy,” Cole said. “We are a clean water organization. Far too many people in this state turn on their tap and don’t have the surety they’re going to have clean water ... These types of projects help clean the water we recreate in, certainly those that we draw our economy from, and our public health. Our responsibility is to stand with the City of Kenosha for all that they do and the people of this community who love Kenosha.”

Vicki Elkin, executive director for the Fund for Lake Michigan, said her organization was pleased to be involved in the project starting with Phase I, and her group plans to be there as Phase III commences down the road.

“That was the beginning of a very long and fruitful partnership between our organization and the county,” she said. “I just couldn’t be more pleased. The fact that we’ve been able to bring federal dollars and dollars from outside of Wisconsin is just icing on the cake. I know you have big plans for the future, and we will be here and support you any way we can.”

Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said the partnership has been key to a successful project.