Officials unveil completed second phase of Pike River Restoration Project in Petrifying Springs Park

SOMERS — The second phase of the Pike River Restoration Project is now complete.
With dozens of interested spectators, who were joined by state, county and city officials, the work on a 3,280-foot stretch of the river within Petrifying Springs Park reached its conclusion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.
The response was positive across the board.
“That’s a long way to redo this whole part, and they did it in record time,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “It’s going to be around for generations and generations to come. Expectations on this, with modest maintenance, is going to be well over 50 years and upward to 100 years, and that’s what we’re doing.”
“Redoing a river like this is like building a bridge,” he said. “You don’t build it for yourself because you already made it across. It’s about the people who come behind you. We’re fixing something that needed fixing. We’re on that program.”
The Phase II work, which built on Phase I improvements completed in 2018, included the planting of native vegetation on 4.83 acres of the river bank habitat within the central section of the park.
Approximately three-quarters of a mile of new trails were developed to allow the general public to gain recreational access to the Pike River corridor in that area, including for fishing and non-motorized watercraft.
Revenue sources
A $1 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency EPA/Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, along with $350,000 from the Fund for Lake Michigan and $50,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all helped foot the bill.
In addition, revenue from the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Boundless Adventures Outdoor Adventure Park in Bristol were used.
“This is about partnerships, this is about collaboration, this is about people working together, people who do things that county government can’t do alone, and they help the lift become lighter,” Kreuser said.
DNR Secretary Preston Cole said the project will benefit this area in multiple ways.
“We have something wonderful in Wisconsin,” Cole said. “If you spent any time outdoors, every place outdoors (this year) was packed to the gills. We broke every record in the Department of Natural Resources. We sold 150,000 licenses to out-of-state folks who don’t even live here. Why? They want to come back all summer long, into the fall and certainly into the winter.
“My hope is that it translates into community economic development as well, that those cash registers are ringing from Marinette to Peshtigo to La Crosse, Milwaukee, and certainly Kenosha. What we’re talking about here today is protecting the economy by protecting the river systems and shorelines around this area and throughout the Great Lakes Region.”
Clean water benefits
“This is a clean water economy,” Cole said. “We are a clean water organization. Far too many people in this state turn on their tap and don’t have the surety they’re going to have clean water ... These types of projects help clean the water we recreate in, certainly those that we draw our economy from, and our public health. Our responsibility is to stand with the City of Kenosha for all that they do and the people of this community who love Kenosha.”
Vicki Elkin, executive director for the Fund for Lake Michigan, said her organization was pleased to be involved in the project starting with Phase I, and her group plans to be there as Phase III commences down the road.
“That was the beginning of a very long and fruitful partnership between our organization and the county,” she said. “I just couldn’t be more pleased. The fact that we’ve been able to bring federal dollars and dollars from outside of Wisconsin is just icing on the cake. I know you have big plans for the future, and we will be here and support you any way we can.”
Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins said the partnership has been key to a successful project.
“Ever since we developed the first design for Phase I, Fund for Lake Michigan has been on our side, rooting us on to make sure this is successful,” he said. “The financial contribution, the motivation, the reinforcement of these couldn’t have been done (without them).”
Looking ahead
Collins, who led a tour of the project after the ceremony, said a new playground in Area No. 4 is on track to be relocated as part of county’s 2022 budget. The playground will be just west of the river, outside of the floodplain.
In addition, the restoration of the South Branch of the river is on the county board’s docket, Kreuser said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated $10 million toward that project, with the county set to spend an additional $5 million.
The South Branch’s current state, which was affected by agricultural ditching in the early 1900s, is a high contributing factor for flooding that affects the entire Pike River system.
“(This is meant) to fix the worst part of the South Branch, the heaviest lift to get that river back on track,” Kreuser said. “I hope that can pass this budget.”