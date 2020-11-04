Ohnstad holds on to Assembly seat against first-time candidate

Tod Ohnstad will return to the state Assembly for a fifth term this coming winter after handily beating his Republican challenger in Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Ohnstad, who has held the District 65 seat unopposed since 2014, defeated Crystal Miller, 14,355 (60.3%) to 9,444 (39.7%). The results are considered unofficial until a canvass takes place.

Ohnstad has been in office since 2013, but had previously only faced challengers in the primary. Miller was his first general election challenger, and her well-funded campaign included billboards, mailers and print and digital advertising.

"I’ve never had a Republican opponent, so certainly this was much more of a race," he said.

Ohnstad said he was initially concerned when early vote totals showed only votes cast on Election Day, which showed him trailing Miller. As early votes and absentee ballots were counted he took a decisive lead. “It was a long night, but I felt great about the tremendous support and tremendous turnout,” he said.

“One of the most satisfying things about the campaign was I got the opportunity to meet a lot of younger social activists in town who will be great leaders in Kenosha for a long time,” Ohnstad said.