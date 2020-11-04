Ohnstad holds on to Assembly seat against first-time candidate

Tod Ohnstad will return to the state Assembly for a fifth term this coming winter after handily beating his Republican challenger in Tuesday’s election.
Democrat Ohnstad, who has held the District 65 seat unopposed since 2014, defeated Crystal Miller, 14,355 (60.3%) to 9,444 (39.7%). The results are considered unofficial until a canvass takes place.
Ohnstad has been in office since 2013, but had previously only faced challengers in the primary. Miller was his first general election challenger, and her well-funded campaign included billboards, mailers and print and digital advertising.
"I’ve never had a Republican opponent, so certainly this was much more of a race," he said.
Ohnstad said he was initially concerned when early vote totals showed only votes cast on Election Day, which showed him trailing Miller. As early votes and absentee ballots were counted he took a decisive lead. “It was a long night, but I felt great about the tremendous support and tremendous turnout,” he said.
“One of the most satisfying things about the campaign was I got the opportunity to meet a lot of younger social activists in town who will be great leaders in Kenosha for a long time,” Ohnstad said.
He said he felt his campaign helped bring out voters for Biden in the 65th and 64th Assembly districts, helping push Biden’s candidacy over the top in the state. “It was personally gratifying for me that by working hard in my campaign I was also playing a role in the national outcome.”
In her first stab at a political office, Kenosha’s Crystal Miller felt completely energized by the campaign process. And, even in defeat, she has no plans on stopping now.
Miller said she was proud of the campaign, and also that by entering the race, she gave voters a choice.
“I believe the people of Kenosha won,” Miller said. “I think that seeing a race that was well won was invaluable and inspiring to people to stick up for what they believe in.
“We’ve had too many years of unopposed races. I’m not going to waste the opportunity that I’ve had.”
Miller said the campaign may not be her last.
“I’ve worked hard for the people of this city for a decade,” Miller said. “If that results in another candidacy, it wouldn’t surprise me. It’s a weird day to say yes or no, but I’m not going to waste what I did. I will not waste what I did.”
Deneen Smith and Pete Wicklund contributed to this story.
