Ohnstad, Miller square off in Assembly District 65 race; Candidates share their views, priorities

If elected, what would your priorities be?Miller: When I am elected, Kenosha will be my top priority. My future accomplishments will align with how I’ve lived my life. I will start by listening. For too long the voters of this district have felt like their voice don’t matter. I am here to change that. People in our community want law and order and want all people to be treated fairly. Citizens want Kenosha’s businesses to be protected and for entrepreneurs to have access to resources to rebuild.

Voters are concerned about elected officials understanding racial equity issues and believe that if we address this, we can achieve better outcomes throughout our city and state. Parents care about the preservation of our education system and they want to be involved in choices surrounding their children’s’ future. Working people in Wisconsin want to see a path to a successful future and want policy that supports their goals. My work will not be limited to this, but I’ll start with what I have learned.

Ohnstad: I want to help create greater opportunities through education and job creation. We need to make Kenosha an even greater place to live, work, play and raise a family.