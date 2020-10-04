Ohnstad, Miller square off in Assembly District 65 race; Candidates share their views, priorities

With the superheated Presidential campaign sucking almost all of the air out of the upcoming election, it might be easy to let the importance of down-ticket races slip our attention.
In the race for Wisconsin Assembly District 65, incumbent Tod Ohnstad, who has held the seat unopposed since 2014, faces first-time candidate Crystal Miller in the Nov. 3 election.
Democrat Ohnstad, 68, was active with the United Auto Workers union, including leadership roles. He served on the Kenosha City Council from 2006 to 2012. In the Wisconsin Assembly, his committee assignments include Ways & Means, Jobs & the Economy, and Labor & Integrated Employment.
Miller, 46, a newcomer to politics, is CEO of Frontida Assisted Living. The Republican has hosted events for women supporters of President Trump. She also came into increased media attention recently with her video showing the impact two nights of rioting in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police on Aug. 23.
Both candidates are running aggressive campaigns with funds spent on newspaper ads, billboards and yard signs.
District 65 includes the bulk of the central and southern parts of the City of Kenosha, running roughly from Washington Road on the north to Anderson Park on the south and to the lake on the east. The western border is jagged running up to about 47th avenue. Check with the City Clerk’s office if you are unsure about which legislative district you reside.
If elected, what would your priorities be?Miller: When I am elected, Kenosha will be my top priority. My future accomplishments will align with how I’ve lived my life. I will start by listening. For too long the voters of this district have felt like their voice don’t matter. I am here to change that. People in our community want law and order and want all people to be treated fairly. Citizens want Kenosha’s businesses to be protected and for entrepreneurs to have access to resources to rebuild.
Voters are concerned about elected officials understanding racial equity issues and believe that if we address this, we can achieve better outcomes throughout our city and state. Parents care about the preservation of our education system and they want to be involved in choices surrounding their children’s’ future. Working people in Wisconsin want to see a path to a successful future and want policy that supports their goals. My work will not be limited to this, but I’ll start with what I have learned.
Ohnstad: I want to help create greater opportunities through education and job creation. We need to make Kenosha an even greater place to live, work, play and raise a family.
What were you doing when Kenosha burned?Miller: When Kenosha burned, I was horrified at how our city was abandoned by our elected officials. I was at home with my family watching live video provided by Koerri Elijah. I was shocked at what I saw unfold, and even more so as I realized how alone our law enforcement, our firefighters, and our citizens felt in the absence of protection and leadership from our elected officials.
In the midst of the trauma, I began thinking of what I could do. I promised myself and our city that I will be a leader who will never give up on Kenosha.
Ohnstad: I respected the curfew watching the live streams of the events and listening to the (police) scanner. I communicated with constituents. When the curfew lifted at 7 a.m., I reviewed damage with a colleague and then participated in the cleanup of downtown and then the same with Uptown. I spoke with the mayor about ongoing situation. I was in communication with the Governor’s Office to concur with local leaders on the need for the National Guard.
I spent the days listening to constituents impacted by the arson and violence. We put out daily press briefings on the ever changing situation and held (media) interviews and updates. I engaged (Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary) Peter Barca, who contacted the state insurance commissioner with our (questions) and then communicated this to impacted businesses.
What are you doing now to help Kenosha come back?Miller: Since August 24, I have invested hundreds of hours with the people of the 65th District. This time has been spent at great cost to my family and my business, yet this is our passion. Early on the morning of August 24, I was on the streets of Kenosha with my family and hundreds of other volunteers starting basic cleanup. What I experienced that day was people of every background and ethnicity willing to help each other.
This was the beginning of healing, but no one knew how much more difficult it was going to become. I have been actively seeking more understanding of racial equity (and inequity) for the past several years. What I have learned has not been wasted on me.
I will stand up for justice and I will not back down or “toe the line” as some have speculated. Madison and the Republican Party need my voice. I am brave and we need bravery now more than ever. I am grateful for the hours I have spent with the people of our city who are hurting, people in every neighborhood of my district. Each citizen deals with trauma individually and it has been healing for people to see how much others care for them. Every day since then has been more of the same for me. Listening, learning, and seeking understanding so I can be prepared to offer solutions.
Ohnstad: I have been to the two most recent Lincoln Park CommUNITY listening sessions as well as the two listening sessions called by Mayor Antaramian. I helped organize and participated in the recent listening session by Vice President Joe Biden. I’ve helped organize and participated in the tour and meeting with Governor Evers, Lieutenant Governor Barnes, Secretary Barca, County Executive Kreuser, Mayor Antaramian, Senator Wirch and Representative McGuire. I’ve worked with the Governor’s office in (increasing) a new microloan program from $1 million in loans to $4 million, to be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
I’ve continued to communicate with constituents both via email to my office and in person. I’ve participated in radio updates. And have participated in community events, for example the recent Urban League Block Party and food giveaway programs. And I’ve been working on legislation for the upcoming session.
