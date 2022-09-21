Oktoberfest at Simmons Field Saturday to feature stein-hoisting, music and German cuisine

A day full of stein-hoisting, polka and authentic German cuisine is coming to Kenosha for Oktoberfest at Historic Simmons Field on Saturday.

The inaugural free event, which is brought to the public by Wisconn Valley Media Group and the Kenosha Kingfish, will take place from 2 to 10 p.m., and will feature live music from Good Times Eddie, the Steven Schultz Polka Band, the Steve Meisner Polka Band and Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith.

"You get your mix of your traditional Oktoberfest German style and then your and Wisconsin fun fall festival style," said Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconn Valley Media.

The event will also feature a stein-hoisting contest, in which contestants are challenged to hold a 16 ounce stein filled with beer for as long as they can.

The contest, sponsored by Renewal by Anderson, will be split into men's and women's divisions, with a maximum of 12 competitors in each division. It costs $10 to register, and you can sign up at Go.KenoshaNews.com/stein. Check-in starts at 5:15 p.m. and the event kicks off with the women's division at 5:30 p.m..

"It's just a fun Oktoberfest activity," Wells said. "I think you have to have a stein-hoisting contest."

Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place with first place receiving a Samuel Adams Stein Trophy, four box seats to a 2023 Kenosha Kingfish game of your choosing and four Kenosha Kingfish hats; second place receiving a $100 gas card; and third place receiving a case of beer.

"I was just over at Simmons field today and there's a big-- it's probably three feet tall -- stein (trophy) the first place winner will get," Wells said.

In addition to the traditional German fare provided by JR European Cuisine, there will be a selection of local food vendors, such as The Corn King, Dish/Blue Badger Grill, Fiddlesticks on Wheels, Hawgz Dogs, Jive Turkey LLC, Los Cantaritos Authentic Mexican Restaurant and That's My Dawg! Vending and Catering.

Funds from the stein-hoisting contest, along with tips collected from the bar will be donated to the Kenosha County Food Pantry.

Wells recommended bringing additional seating or blankets to the event to supplement the picnic tables.

VIP tickets for the event, which are sponsored by Educators Credit Union, are available and include a VIP parking Space, a pit pass for the Main Stage, access to the VIP Seating Area in the Fish Bowl near the Lynch Chevrolet Main Stage, two beers or non-alcoholic beverages and access to VIP-only bathrooms.

"We're hoping we can see a few 1000 people through the gate throughout the day and have a really fun night with the big band," Wells said.

Other event sponsors include Herzing University, Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha, Exterior Pros & Baths, Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center, Selective Hearing Centers and PATS Services, Inc.

Music lineup

2 to 3:30 p.m.: Good Times Eddie

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Steven Schultz Polka Band

5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Steve Meisner Polka Band

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith