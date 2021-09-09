Oktoberfest returns to Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake

Where can you find German music, food, beer and wine, a classic car show, a stein hoisting competition, a raffle — and a Dachshund Dash?

If you answered Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park, congratulations. You’re already familiar with the annual event, which returns Saturday.

Festivities include all that German food, beverages and live music, along with dancing, hammerschlagen (a game involving nails and hammers and a stump) and chainsaw carving.

“It’s a slice of German culture, smack dab in the middle of Kenosha County,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said of the event, hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.

Among the most popular features is the Dachshund Dash, in which dachshunds — and dachshund mixes — vie for the honors of Top Dog and Hot Dog. Immediately after the Dachshund Dash is an Open Class/All Breed Dog Dash. All dogs are welcome to participate in the open-class event.

The daylong festivities will kick off officially at noon, when when Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief James Lejcar taps a ceremonial keg of beer.