Oktoberfest returns to Petrifying Springs Biergarten this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18

SOMERS — Petrifying Springs Biergarten, in partnership with Kenosha County Parks, will celebrate Oktoberfest this Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18.

The weekend of festivities will include live music, authentic German food and beer, food trucks from area vendors, best-dressed lederhosen and dirndl and pretzel-eating contests, and more.

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“This will be another great opportunity to celebrate fall and German culture in our county parks,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who will participate in a ceremonial keg tapping at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Petrifying Springs Biergarten is a private entity that operates under a lease agreement with Kenosha County Parks, with a portion of its revenue returned to the county for parks improvements. It is located on the far-south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., Somers.

Oktoberfest celebrations have been a popular attraction at the Biergarten since it opened in 2017, said Mike Grab, co-owner.

“It’s hard to believe this will be our sixth Oktoberfest!” Grab said. “Time flies when you’re eating Bavarian pretzels and drinking amazing German bier! We invite you to join us and take part in an amazing weekend filled with family, friends and Gemütlichkeit!”

Event schedule:

Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.:

Food trucks at 4 p.m.

Hot pretzels and sausages

Prizes for Best Dressed (Drindl and Lederhosen)

Live country music by Kyle Jennings at 6 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.:

Ceremonial keg tapping with County Executive Samantha Kerkman at 1 p.m.

Food trucks at 1 p.m.; hot pretzels and sausages all day.

Games and prize giveaways from 2 to 5 p.m., including: men’s and women’s stein-hoisting, men’s and women’s pretzel-eating competition, and best dressed (Drindl and Lederhosen); Competitors can win Green Bay Packers tickets and other prizes including flat-screen TVs, glass boots and more.

Live New Orleans-style jazz by Big Style Brass Band at 6 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.:

Food trucks at 1 p.m.; hot pretzels and sausages all day.

Prizes for Best Dressed (Drindl and Lederhosen)

Live music from The Brothers Quinn at 3 p.m.

Parking on the grass in Petrifying Springs Park is not allowed. Those attending should park in one of the designated lots within the park, or in one of the academic lots at UW-Parkside off of Highway JR.

eer drinkers can bring their own stein or rent one from the Biergarten with a $5 deposit that is refunded when the stein is returned at the end of your visit.

The Biergarten accepts cash only for food and beverage purchases. Two ATMs are available on site.